State Street Investment Management Becomes the Distributor for Select Sector SPDR® ETF Franchise

State Street Investment Management has announced that, effective today, State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC is the distributor for the Select Sector SPDR ® ETFs. This change brings the distribution and marketing of the 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs in-house, enabling a more unified and investor-centric experience. This change does not impact the funds' investment objective or investment strategy.
"Over nearly three decades, the Select Sector SPDRs have become an industry standard-bearer for sector investing and a key pillar in our ETF offering," said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer for State Street Investment Management . "By consolidating advisory and distribution responsibilities, including research functions, investment content and specialist support for these funds under one roof, we're able to deliver an enhanced investor engagement experience, deepening our research and tools to help investors more rigorously analyze the sector landscape and build robust and resilient portfolios."
State Street Investment Management has served as the investment adviser to this first-ever suite of sector ETFs since its inception in 1998. As of September 30, 2025, net assets under management in the Select Sector SPDR suite the industry's largest covering all 11 S&P 500 sectors totaled over $332 billion 1 . Last month, State Street Investment Management announced share splits on five Select Sector SPDR ETFs.
In bringing the distribution and marketing of the Select Sector SPDR ETFs in-house, State Street Investment Management has established a dedicated Select Sector SPDR cross-functional team to support investors, as well as an improved web experience featuring new online tools, a global research team and broadened accessible fund information.
Further, as part of the recent rebranding to State Street Investment Management, the names of all 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs have been updated to include the State Street brand. For example, The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ® Fund (XLC) has been renamed The State Street ® Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ® ETF.
For more information on State Street Investment Management's sector offerings, visit https://www.ssga.com/us/en/intermediary/capabilities/equities/sector-investing/select-sector-etfs .
1 Bloomberg Finance, L.P., as of September 30, 2025.
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
* This figure is presented as of September 30, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,848.02 billion USD of which approximately $144.95 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
Important Risk Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.
The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA's express written consent.
The trademarks and service marks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Third party data providers make no warranties or representations of any kind relating to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the data and have no liability for damages of any kind relating to the use of such data.
All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.
The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.
Intellectual Property Information: The S&P 500 ® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P ® , SPDR ® , S&P 500 ® ,US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of these indices.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA , SIPC , an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.ssga.com . Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please go to statestreet.com/investment-management for more information.
© 2025 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, One Congress Street, Boston, MA 02114
8631948.1.1.AM.RTL
Exp. Date: 11/30/2026
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201299389/en/
Media Contact:
Michael Kingsley
mkingsley@statestreet.com
+1 914 522 9471