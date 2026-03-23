State Street Elects Susan Gordon to Its Board of Directors

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the election of Susan Gordon to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Gordon is an accomplished leader in national security, intelligence, and technology, with a career spanning over three decades at the highest levels of the U.S. government. As the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, she provided operational leadership across the agencies and organizations of the U.S. intelligence community.

Throughout her career, Ms. Gordon has been a leader of change and driver of innovation and technology. She has extensive experience in global policy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure resilience, and geopolitical risk, areas of existing and increasing relevance to the global financial system.

Ms. Gordon served in the Central Intelligence Agency for 29 years, rising to senior executive positions in each of the Agency's four directorates: operations, analysis, science and technology, and support. She led significant organizational transformation and groundbreaking initiatives, including the creation of In-Q-Tel, the CIA's venture capital arm. She drove intelligence integration across the intelligence community and modernized operations, championed agile decision-making, and expanded geospatial intelligence into the commercial domain.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sue to State Street's Board of Directors," said Ron O'Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street Corporation. "Our company's risk profile and growth strategy, as well as the agenda of regulators, are increasingly shaped by factors beyond those of traditional finance. Sue will strengthen board‑level oversight of systemic, non‑market risks. She also has significant experience providing strategic direction on public Boards, and we are confident she will be an invaluable asset to ours."

Ms. Gordon holds a BS from Duke University. She serves as an independent director on the boards of CACI International and BlackSky, and advisor to Insight Partners. She is a fellow at Stanford University, the President of the Pallas Foundation, and contributes to national security as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

"Sue has invaluable experience leading a large, complex organization through innovative change and modernization as well as deep experience across security, cyber, and transformation strategy," added Sara Mathew, independent lead director of State Street Corporation. "Her deep knowledge of technology, strategy, geopolitics, and organizational innovation complement the collective experience of our Board as it executes its oversight responsibilities."

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $53.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.7 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2025 includes approximately $173 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

© 2026 State Street Corporation

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Media:
Mark LaVoie
mlavoie1@statestreet.com
+1 (508) 314-2807

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