State Street Elects Alexander Vollert to Its Board of Directors

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the election of Alexander Vollert to its Board of Directors. Vollert brings more than two decades of leadership experience across global financial services, with deep expertise in technology, operations, and large-scale transformation.

Most recently, Vollert served as Group Chief Operating Officer of AXA and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Group Operations, where he led approximately 10,000 employees across 18 countries and was responsible for data and AI, IT strategy and delivery, operations, procurement, and security. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of AXA Germany and held senior leadership roles at Allianz, including Chief Executive Officer of its German property and casualty business.

"Alexander has spent much of his career at the intersection of technology, operations and financial services," said Ronald P. O'Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street. "That experience will be particularly valuable as we continue to transform how State Street operates and scale the use of AI and technology across our business. He understands what it takes to turn technology into meaningful change across a large, global organization, and we look forward to the perspective he will bring to our Board."

Vollert began his career at McKinsey & Company, advising financial services clients, including asset managers, on strategy and transformation. He holds a PhD and a master's degree from the University of Karlsruhe in Germany. He also serves as an independent director on the board of Guidewire and on the management board of QuantCo.

Vollert will serve on State Street's Board Technology and Operations Committee and Risk Committee.

"Alexander's experience leading complex global organizations through significant technological and operational change is highly relevant to the work of our Board," said Sara Mathew, independent lead director of State Street. "His expertise in technology, AI and transformation, together with his international perspective, will further strengthen the range of experience represented on our Board."

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $57.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2026 includes approximately $157 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

© 2026 State Street Corporation

Media Contact:
Mark Lavoie
mlavoie1@statestreet.com
+1 (508) 314-2807

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