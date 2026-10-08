State Corrections Institutions Modernize Operations with Axon

Reports show 40% reduction in physical assaults on staff after adding body-worn camera technology
AXON (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced new Corrections deployments across four states, providing advanced solutions to help keep both staff and incarcerated individuals safe.
Axon Corrections integrates real-time tools across facilities, enhancing operational efficiency and visibility for staff. Agencies implementing these solutions have reported measurable improvements in safety, including reductions in staff assaults and use of force.
- The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYS DOCCS) has deployed Axon's connected ecosystem, including Body 4 cameras, Fusus, Fleet in-car video, Dedrone and Skydio drones, across its 42 facilities and 15,000 officers, and is now testing additional AI tools.
- The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC), the first rehabilitation facility in the nation to adopt body-worn cameras, has added Axon TASER devices to reduce officer assaults and is piloting AI tools to support productivity and decision-making.
- The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (Maryland DPSCS) is adopting Axon Body 4 cameras across all 17 facilities following a successful trial period that saw staff assaults drop 40% in August, compared to the same month last year.
- The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC) has expanded their connected technology platform to promote safety and efficiency, including additional TASER 10 energy weapons, Axon Body 4 cameras, Fusus real-time operations solution, Dedrone airspace security systems, and Skydio drones. The first correctional institution to deploy TASER 10 in 2022, NCDAC's Community Supervision department reported an 87% force avoidance rate, where 46 out of 53 incidents were resolved by show of force alone.
"Body-worn cameras serve as an accountability tool for us and add additional protections for the incarcerated individuals in our custody," said David Greene, Deputy Secretary of Operations, Maryland DPSCS. "We're proud to join other leading correctional institutions across the country in implementing this technology, and are already seeing positive results."
For more information: Axon Corrections: Safer Prison Environments
About Axon
AXON (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, AXON began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.
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Responsible Innovation at Axon
At Axon, innovation is inseparable from responsibility. We believe technology must serve humanity, and every product we build is designed to solve the real challenges our customers face in protecting their communities. That means developing solutions in close collaboration with the people who use them and grounding our work in transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy. Our independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council provides ongoing input and feedback that helps shape our approach, ensuring we remain thoughtful and aligned with community needs as technology evolves. Learn more at axon.com/responsibility.
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Media Contact:
Kate MacKinnon
Vice President, Communications
press@axon.com
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SOURCE Axon