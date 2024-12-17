- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Stardust Power Acquires Site, Receives Key Permit And Receives Approval For Major Construction To Commence
Stardust Power Inc.(“the Company” or “Stardust Power”) (NASDAQ: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the completion of the acquisition of its 66-acre site at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This key acquisition marks another significant milestone as the Company prepares to commence construction on one of North America’s largest lithium refineries. With the General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activities now in place, and subject to finalizing project financing, Stardust Power is now positioned to begin construction.
Caption: Governor of Oklahoma, J. Kevin Stitt, and Founder and CEO, Stardust Power, Roshan Pujari, met December 2, 2024, to discuss the upcoming construction of its lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Stardust Power received this permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and has completed its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP), which incorporates best-in-class management practices to control stormwater discharges during construction and is designed to ensure compliance with environmental standards and minimize potential impacts on the surrounding area. This critical permit allows Stardust Power to commence construction at the site. In the coming weeks, Stardust Power plans to submit the remaining necessary permits, marking the final regulatory steps at this junction. This marks a significant milestone for the Company and its mission to onshore manufacturing of battery grade lithium for US energy independence.
In January 2024, Stardust Power selected Muskogee, Oklahoma for its lithium refinery, citing the state’s central location and excellent access to multi-modal logistics. The site benefits from proximity to the country’s largest inland waterway system, robust road and rail networks, and a skilled workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector. Oklahoma’s leadership in sustainable energy aligns with Stardust Power’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The shovel-ready site near the Port of Muskogee offers key construction and operational advantages, with the potential to speed up timelines. After thorough due diligence, including environmental, technical, cultural, and logistical reviews, the site was confirmed as ideal. It offers a location with an adjacent 40-acre parcel of land which the Company has a right of first refusal for future expansion.
Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power, stated, "With the land purchase complete and key permitting secured, we are excited to enter the construction phase in Muskogee. This milestone brings us closer to our mission of becoming a leading supplier of American battery-grade lithium. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from Governor Stitt, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Tulsa Chamber, and the City and Port of Muskogee. Together, we endeavor to create hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs and keep Oklahoma at the forefront of America's energy leadership. While the site’s infrastructure and logistics are outstanding, the true asset of Oklahoma is its people."
Earlier this year, the City and County of Muskogee established a $27 million Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) district to support the project. The TIF is expected to fund key infrastructure improvements in the area, including upgrades to industrial roads, rail line rehabilitation, and the replacement of a trestle bridge, improvements that are important to the successful development of the refinery. Stardust Power intends to claim back certain related costs from TIF related to the site, which could reduce overall project costs and improve margins.
About Stardust Power Inc.
Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”
For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com
Stardust Power Contacts
For Investors:
Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com
For Media:
Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “forecasted,” “projected,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; obtaining the necessary permits and governmental approvals to develop the site; the impact of the TIF on the site development and surrounding areas and infrastructure, and Stardust Power’s ability to benefit from such program; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.
Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Galan Lithium
Investor Insight
Galan Lithium’s investment appeal is driven by its Hombre Muerto West project, a top 20 global lithium resource featuring high-grade, low-cost lithium brine concentrate, on track for near-term production in Argentina’s renowned mining region.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than 60 percent of the world’s lithium resources. Argentina has the world’s second greatest endowment of lithium reserves (17 Mt), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Demand for lithium is forecasted to grow from approximately 1 Mt LCE in 2024 to around 3Mt in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property is strategically located near Rio Tinto’s recently acquired Arcadium Lithium project, highlighting its position within a highly sought-after lithium region
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for an offtake prepayment agreement for the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with an offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
In September 2024, Galan successfully completed a capital raising of AU$20 million, including a fully-subscribed Entitlement Offer of $13.3m, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the development of its HMW project
In addition to Hombre Muerto West, Galan Lithium’s portfolio includes several strategically positioned projects that complement its flagship asset:
- Candelas Project (Argentina): Located within the Hombre Muerto Basin, this underexplored project boasts a maiden resource estimate of 685kt LCE and is incorporated into Galan’s Phase 4 expansion plans targeting 60ktpa LCE production by 2030.
- Greenbushes South Project (Australia): Situated just 3 kilometres south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, this project offers strong exploration potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Galan is progressing land access agreements and holds an exploration license through to 2029.
- James Bay & Ontario Projects (Canada): In 2023, Galan acquired property blocks in Quebec and Ontario located in globally recognized lithium provinces, providing further exploration upside in key jurisdictions.
Backed by a highly experienced management team, Galan is well-positioned to advance these complementary projects while maintaining its primary focus on developing HMW into a world-class lithium production hub.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near Arcadium Lithium’s project, which is subject to an acquisition by Rio Tinto, highlighting the strategic importance of this high-grade lithium region
- Galan’s lithium Resources are ranked among the top 20 in the world
- HMW sits in the lowest quartile of the global lithium cost curve, leveraging brine extraction advantages for cost efficiency
- High-grade, low-impurity brine concentrate validated by robust offtake interest and market alignment
- Galan’s phased approach and strong stakeholder collaboration mitigate risks and ensure steady progress toward first production in 2025
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H2 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning near Arcadium Lithium, recently acquired by Rio Tinto.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H2 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In October 2024, Galan announced 45 percent project completion with pond construction at 76 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy and resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Strategic Consolidation of Hidden Lake and Board Changes
Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) (Loyal Lithium, LLI, or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial LLI shareholder. Mr. Blair Way, Non- Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives. The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.
Highlights
- Loyal Lithium is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial Loyal Lithium shareholder.
- Mr. Blair Way, Non-Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives.
- The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater
- flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.
- Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li2O, and the all-weather Highway 4.
- Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience within the resources and construction industry throughout Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Europe.
- With $6.0 million in funding2, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.
Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li20, and the all-weather Highway 4.
Figure 1: Hidden Lake Lithium Project - 100% Loyal Lithium owned with 3,250m of outcropping Lithium (spodumene) Dykes strategically positioned between LIFT POWER's MRE and Highway 4.
Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience in the resources and construction industry across Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Lurope. As President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, Mr. Way was integral in growing the company through the successful exploration and consolidation of the largest lithium deposit in North America, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (formerly Corvette). With $6.0 million in funding, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.
Commenting on the consolidation agreement and appointment of Mr. Blair Way, Loyal Lithium Managing Director, Mr Adam Ritchie, said:
"We are thrilled to welcome Blair to the Loyal Lithium Board. His extensive regional and industry expertise will be invaluable as we drive the company's growth initiatives. Blair's proven track record with Patriot Battery Metals speaks for itself and demonstrates his unique ability to advance projects and create shareholder value."
"The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project enables us to actively explore emerging opportunities for innovative solutions in Canadian critical mineral mines. The Hidden Lake Lithium Project, located along a highway, features unique geology and mineralogy that could deliver meaningful economic and social benefits to the region."
"I look forward to working closely with Blair to execute our 2025 strategic plan and advance both our Hidden Lake project and the Trieste Lithium Project in Quebec."
Commenting on his appointment, Loyal Lithium Non Executive Director, Mr Blair Way, said:
"It has been a pleasure working with Adam and the Loyal Lithium team over the last 18 months. The team has done a great job in advancing their Canadian hard rock lithium assets, achieving significant milestones to date.
The long-term source of North America's lithium is becoming increasingly clear with several Quebec-based world-class hard rock assets now defined. The Trieste Greenstone Belt demonstrates significant potential, showing early-stage characteristics similar to those seen by Patriot Battery Metals at Shaakichiuwaanaan.
The collaboration potential of the Trieste Greenstone Belt is the key to unlocking value for all, contributing to the sustainable development of the lithium industry. I look forward to working with the Loyal Lithium team to realise this potential and further advancing Loyal's assets.
THE HIDDEN LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT CONSOLIDATION AGREEMENT
The Hidden Lake Lithium Project was initially structured as a 60% Loyal Lithium and 40% Patriot Battery Metals joint venture. The parties involved have now agreed to divest Patriot Battery Metals' minority 40% holding in exchange for shares in Loyal Lithium.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Loyal Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Video of Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, had produced a video highlighting the recent lithium carbonate pilot scale production as reported in the RNS published 21st November 2024. Link to video: https://shorturl.at/a9WLq
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman at CleanTech Lithium, said:
"We are thrilled that the Company, in collaboration with Conductive Energy Inc. and Forward Water Technologies, has successfully produced pilot-scale lithium carbonate samples, providing verification for each process step. The recent site visit video showcased the effectiveness of the downstream conversion process and marks a significant step towards the development stage of our lithium projects based on using direct lithium extraction (DLE).
The samples will be sent to a laboratory to confirm the grade and impurity profile, which is expected to be battery-grade. The pilot plant will provide significant volumes of battery grade samples for strategic partner qualification. Congratulations to all the teams involved."
Haafiz Hasham, Chief Executive Officer at Conductive Energy, said:
"We are excited to work with CleanTech Lithium to convert the high-quality eluate produced by their DLE pilot plant utilising brine from their Laguna Verde project, into lithium carbonate using Conductive Energy's advanced chemical conversion technology. This successful pilot highlights the potential of CleanTech Lithium's DLE process and our expertise in downstream processing to drive scalable, high-purity lithium production for the global energy transition."
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Pursuit Minerals Updates Lithium Resource at Rio Grande Sur, Seeks Offtake Partners
Argentina-focused explorer and developer Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR) published an updated resource estimate for its Rio Grande Sur lithium brine project on Monday (December 9).
According to the company, the resource has increased by 339 percent and now stands at 1.104 million tonnes of contained lithium carbonate equivalent grading 505.8 milligrams per litre (mg/L) lithium.
The indicated category includes 591,800 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 515.1 mg/L lithium, while the inferred category contains 512,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 495.4 mg/L lithium.
A lithium cut-off grade of 200 mg/L has been assigned to Rio Grande Sur, in line with other projects in the region. However, the company notes that all chemistry samples show concentration values significantly higher than that.
"This is an outstanding result for Pursuit and our shareholders," said Managing Director and CEO Aaron Revelle. He added that other resource expansion opportunities exist in the asset's unexplored northern area.
"The scale of this resource opens the door to significant off-take discussions with several already underway. It's clear this is no minor upgrade; it's a transformational major resource with the potential to make a substantial impact on the supply chain," Revelle emphasised, saying that he expects Pursuit to attract attention from major mining companies.
Rio Grande Sur holds five tenements and covers 9,260 hectares in the Rio Grande salar.
In August 2023, Pursuit acquired a pilot plant with a nameplate production capacity of 100 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year. The company reported in December 2023 that commissioning was "imminent," also noting that it was pursuing plans to upgrade the plant's capacity to 250 tonnes per year of 99.95 percent battery-grade lithium carbonate.
It started the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate in March of this year. Pursuit said at the time that it had received several expressions of interest for offtake agreements for the initial 250 tonnes of output.
Securing offtake deals remains a priority for the company moving forward.
“We continue to advance off-take discussions with multiple requests for product samples from potential off-take partners," Revelle said in Monday's release, adding that Pursuit will focus further on commercial-scale output scenarios.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Pursuit Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil
Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Summit’s maiden drilling program has commenced at the recently acquired 100% owned Barra Lithium Project (“Barra”).
The Barra Lithium Project consists of four recently acquired tenements that are located within close proximity to the existing operating Miranda Lithium mine that is within the Borborema Pegmatitic Province (“BPP”) in northeast Brazil.
Summit has completed extensive ground mapping and sampling across the Barra Project that has highlighted multiple, newly discovered quartz outcrops that are aligned along the predicted regional trend lines.
The pegmatites observed in the adjacent Lithium mine are zonal and contain a large central quartz core with the Lithium mineralisation distributed broadly on each side of the core. The Company believes that the quartz outcrops detected across the Barra Project highlight potential extensions of previously unmapped pegmatite quartz cores, as they are observed to run northeast along strike from the existing Lithium mine. Additional large quartz outcrops have been identified in the mapping program, which could also indicate the possibility of multiple pegmatites running parallel to the main trend line. As a result, the drilling program has been designed to test these new prospective areas, along with the main pegmatite trend line.
Click here for the full ASX release
This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Proposed issue of securities - EUR
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.