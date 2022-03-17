GamingInvesting News

Stardust, a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, was selected as the partner of choice for leading free-to-play games publisher Tilting Point. This partnership combines Tilting Point's publishing platform known for scaling developers' games through UA funding and management, app store optimization (ASO), ad monetization, platform deployment and more with Stardust's technology infrastructure and blockchain agnostic approach to creating in-game NFTs and immersive experiences to propel growing developers to new heights of success.

"Partnering with Tilting Point positions Stardust as the API for leading game publishers building on blockchain," said Canaan Linder, founder and CEO of Stardust. "Together, Stardust and Tilting Point are paving the way for indie developers to quickly and easily bring play and earn and blockchain games to mobile players worldwide while leveraging next-generation, AIdriven marketing for branding and monetization."

Whether for an indie developer or AAA game publisher, Stardust is committed to providing equitable access to the tools for building in the metaverse, which aligns perfectly with Tilting Point's progressive publishing strategy and data-driven approach to player acquisition and in-game marketing.

"At our core, Tilting Point is and has always been about accelerating and amplifying developers' businesses and, in so doing, changing their lives," said Samir Agili, President and Co-CEO of Tilting Point. "The metaverse provides even more opportunities for our developers' growth, and we have big plans to help them take advantage in myriad ways. This new partnership with Stardust will enable us to be the bridge from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 for our indie developer partners, as well as easily bring new metaverse-ready games to mobile players worldwide while leveraging next-generation, AI-powered marketing for branding and monetization."

Tilting Point currently has more than 35 developer partners and has great experience in boosting the global efforts of developers and connecting them with universally recognized IPs. Developers benefit from Tilting Point's expert services in app store optimization, marketing creative and UA management bolstered by Tilting Point's user acquisition fund. Tilting Point has previously launched several top franchises in games, including SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off , Star Trek Timelines and Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest .

Like Tilting Point, Stardust is committed to empowering game developers with the tools to not just adopt blockchain technologies but to thrive in the metaverse. The company's low-code, blockchain-free API allows game developers to integrate NFTs quickly and cost-effectively in their games, delivering an effortless experience for building and scaling metaverse-ready experiences.

By empowering creators with access to its no-code, plug-and-play solutions for building on blockchain, Stardust enables game developers with the means to monetize in-game experiences, as well as acquire, engage, and incentivize a new generation of players in the metaverse.

"Tilting point is at the forefront of mobile gaming," said Stardust COO, Atif Khan . "Having worked with its brain trust on numerous projects over the past decade, I'm excited by what our two companies will achieve together, spawning a new era of immersive player-first experiences that leverage blockchain."

About Stardust
Stardust powers the metaverse by making it possible for game developers to enable NFTs in their games with a blockchain-free API. Enabling game developers to build on blockchain via their effortless back-end solution, Stardust provides a seamless ecosystem for game publishers to build and scale metaverse-ready games. From a growing list of blockchain options to provisioned player-wallets using Fireblocks and a built-in NFT marketplace, Stardust is paving the path for the play-to-earn revolution.
About Tilting Point
Tilting Point is a leading free-to-play publisher that powers up existing live games using deep marketing and product expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a user acquisition war chest. Recognized as one of the top mobile game makers in the world by PocketGamer.biz in 2021, Tilting Point was founded in 2012, and has grown to a staff of over 460 people with offices in New York , Barcelona , Boston , Kyiv , Seoul , San Diego & St. Petersburg. Tilting Point's most successful games include Star Trek Timelines, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.

Jay Morakis
M Group Strategic Communications (for Stardust)
+1 646.859.5951
Stardust@mgroupsc.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Perforce Software Showcases New Digital Asset Management Solution at GDC 2022

At the 2022 Game Developers Conference, Perforce Software Debuts a Beta Version of Their New Digital Asset Management Tool, Helix DAM, to the Gaming Community.

Perforce Software, a provider of versioning and collaboration tools for software creators requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, reveals its new Helix Digital Asset Management (Helix DAM) solution. The newly released beta version will be demonstrated at the annual Game Developers Conference this week in San Francisco, California .

SBC AGREES TO DEAL TO BUY THE CANADIAN GAMING SUMMIT

-International events and media company SBC has agreed to terms to acquire the long-running Canadian Gaming Summit (CGS), Canada's premier annual conference and trade show for land-based and iGaming professionals, from current joint owners the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) and MediaEdge Communications .

Gambling industry events and media company SBC is set to acquire the Canadian Gaming Summit

The acquisition will be completed after this year's edition of the Summit, which takes place June 7-9, 2022 , at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto . Included in the deal is the Canadian Gaming Business news website , e-newsletter, and print magazine.

As part of the arrangement, SBC will work with MediaEdge and the CGA to bring even more content and commercial opportunities to this year's Summit. This includes all three organisations hosting a Special Gaming Industry Reception on April 4 to celebrate the launch of Ontario's new online gaming regime.

After the acquisition, the CGA will continue to be involved as an official and strategic partner of the Summit and will work with SBC to ensure the CGS supports the continued development of the gaming industry in Canada .

Rasmus Sojmark , Founder & CEO of SBC, commented: "This is a wonderful acquisition for SBC as it fits perfectly with our growing portfolio of market-leading events and media properties in the US and Latin America . We are delighted to bring the Canadian Gaming Summit into the SBC family, as the opening of single event betting is likely to be transformational for an already vibrant Canadian gambling sector and enables us to build on what is already a great conference."

Canadian Gaming Association Chair Ilkim Hincer commented: "The CGA is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, eSports, and lottery industries. The Board is thrilled to support this deal, as it enables us to focus our efforts even more on our members and on bringing them the greatest value."

Canadian Gaming Association President & CEO Paul Burns commented: "The CGA's membership has grown significantly in the last year, and we are excited to open new opportunities to broaden our members' access to networking and exchanging ideas on issues of common cause. We already have a great working relationship with the SBC team and look forward to working together for many years to come."

Chuck Nervick , Senior Vice President, MediaEdge Communications, added: "We are proud of what we have achieved in partnership with the CGA over the years and the relationships and friendships we have established, but believe now is the perfect opportunity for the Canadian Gaming Summit to start a new chapter. We've greatly enjoyed working in the gaming sector and believe SBC has the ideal team to take the reins from here."

Anyone interested in participating in this year's Canadian Gaming Summit or the Special Gaming Industry Reception on April 4 should contact MediaEdge directly or reach out to their SBC account manager.

About Canadian Gaming Summit

The Canadian Gaming Summit is Canada's premier annual conference and exhibition for gaming professionals. The 25th edition takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 7-9 2022 and has the central theme of Canada – A World of New Opportunities .

About SBC

SBC is the events and media business for the international sports betting and igaming industry. Every year it brings together thousands of people from across these rapidly-evolving sectors to connect, share knowledge and do business.

SBC Events , organises industry-leading conferences and trade shows around the world, which are established as key dates in the B2B calendar for the sports betting and online casino sectors. The portfolio includes: the flagship global event SBC Summit Barcelona, the igaming-focused CasinoBeats Summit in Malta , and the regional SBC Summit North America, Betting on Sports Europe, SBC Summit Latinoamérica and SBC Summit CIS shows.

SBC Media has unrivalled reach into the betting and gaming industry via its network of ten paywall-free B2B news websites, all of which offer a range of highly-effective advertising options. The team publishes more than 100 stories a day across titles including SBC News, SBC Americas, CasinoBeats, SBC Noticias, SBC CIS, PaymentExpert, Insider Sport, Lottery Daily, SlotBeats and GamblingTV, along with the prestigious bi-monthly SBC Leaders magazine.

About Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, eSports, and lottery industries - a full spectrum of companies from land-based and online casino operators to providers of global premium sports, eSports, and game content and technology.

The CGA advances the evolution of Canada's gaming industry by promoting the economic value of gaming in Canada , using research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry expand, and creating opportunities for productive dialogue among stakeholders.

About MediaEdge Communications Inc.

For more than 30 years, MediaEdge has been at the forefront of communication solutions for organizations within a variety of different business sectors. With dedication, commitment and team spirit, we continuously innovate to establish new benchmarks in everything we do. We proudly produce print, digital and social media products as well as trade shows, conferences and special industry events, many of which are recognized as the leading source of content for the sectors they serve. Everything we do at MediaEdge is focused on providing our valued B2B clients and association partners with effective ways to communicate with the industries they serve, in a creative, impactful and measurable fashion.

TGS Esports Provides Update Regarding Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover and Agreement for $1,000,000 Loan

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TGS Esports Inc. (" TGS " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TGS) is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the non-binder letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with with respect to a potential business combination (the " Transaction ") with certain subsidiaries of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company (the " MediaCo ") which would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of MediaCo, as first announced on February 18, 2022 .

East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar nominated for Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game
East Side Games nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Developer
Game Kit technology framework nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Game Engine

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, is happy to announce that it has been nominated for multiple awards for individual games, technology frameworks and development studios.

"#Me", the New Metaverse Service by Clover Games, Begins Global Pre-registration

- On March 10, 2022 an entertainment venture company - Clover Games, started its global pre-registration for its new metaverse service, #Me. The pre-registration will be opened in 135 countries around the world, including North America and Europe . As this is Clover Games's first project to be unveiled in the global market, it is raising expectations.

Illustration of #Me by Clover Games

Clover Games is a game developing venture company based in South Korea , with the goal of creating entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone. The company's first mobile RPG game—Lord of Heroes—was released in 2020 and has proceeded to win awards such as Google Play's Best Games of 2020, User's Choice Game Excellence Award and the Korean Game Awards Grand Prize. This has drawn more attention to the company's latest project, #Me.

Clover Games calls its new project a 'virtual world migration service' as it hopes to attract people to move into the world of #Me. Users will be able to customize a variety of 3D avatars created by Unreal Engine. From fantasy jobs such as Rune Knights and Levineers to lifestyle jobs such as content creators, fashion models and photographers, users have a diverse range of jobs to select from and be who they have always wanted to be .

Through the original story of #Me, it aims to help users settle better into this virtual world. The story content consists of real life issues such as phone scams, and in addition, #Me makes use of a combination of game elements like stories and quests and also real-life social elements such as social media feed and messengers to help increase users' immersion in the service.

#Me's global pre-registration will take place for three months till May 2022 . To commemorate the start of pre-registration, a free $100 voucher that can be used inside the #Me service will be given to those who pre-register. For latest news on #Me, follow their official instagram .

You can pre-register for #Me under the 'social' category in both Google Play Store and Apple Store .

"aoppella!?" 1 Year Anniversary Collaboration: Japanese Voice Actors x The Gospellers "Hitori" MV Premieres

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the one year anniversary of the "aoppella!?" project and a new collaboration with popular Japanese a cappella group The Gospellers on Friday, March 4, 2022 . The first cover song "Hitori" premiered on the official YouTube channel and preorders began for the "aoppella!?" first album featuring songs written by The Gospellers. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220316aoppella_1year_gospellers.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the one year anniversary of the

The Gospellers Collaboration "Hitori" MV Premieres

In celebration of the 1st anniversary of the project, "aoppella!?" will collaborate with the famous group The Gospellers who are representatives of the Japanese a cappella world .

The hit song "Hitori" will be performed by a ten person group consisting of "aoppella!?" voice actors Ryota Osaka, Tetsuya Kakihara , Toshiyuki Toyonaga , Takuya Sato , and Daiki Hamano , and five members of The Gospellers. The music video has been released on the official YouTube channel so be sure to check it out .

J-Pop Cover "Hitori" by The Gospellers
https://youtu.be/-WYP5ezs_b8

New Original Songs

The Gospellers create new songs for both the "aoppella!?" a cappella groups Lil Happy and FYA'M' . Lil Happy's new song "RAINBOW" will be composed by Yutaka Yasuoka . This is Lil Happy's first ballad song and fans can look forward to hearing a different side of the group. The new song for FYA'M' will be "Follow Me" written by Tetsuya Murakami and composed by Tetsuya Murakami and TORUS. Fans can listen to the mature voices of FYA'M' in this song.

"aoppella!?" 1st Album "A (Ace)" Preorders Open

The release of the 1st album "A (Ace)" has been announced . The album will include 6 original songs currently released and 2 songs newly written by The Gospellers for a total of 9 songs.

1st ALBUM "A (Ace)" Official Website
https://www.aoppella.com/lp/1st-album/

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella" .

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com /
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella
Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

