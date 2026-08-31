STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

TSX: DIAM,OTC:SHGDF

The Company is also pleased to announce that Brendan F. Moore has agreed to serve as Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Star Diamond logo

Mr. Moore is a seasoned global executive with more than 30 years of international leadership experience across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. He most recently served as President of Ryan International, where he held full multi-region P&L accountability and led cross-border M&A, enterprise transformation and governance alignment initiatives.

Mr. Moore brings deep expertise in global capital allocation, enterprise risk management, regulatory strategy and long-term value creation, complemented by a strong entrepreneurial track record. He is the Founder and CEO of Brendan Moore & Associates Ltd., where he led the transformation of strategic tax governance and optimization programs for Fortune 500 enterprises. He previously served as Vice President at Robert Brakel & Associates Ltd.

Commenting on the changes, Wayne Malouf, Chairman of the Board of Star Diamond Corporation, said:

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I want to thank Al for his contributions to Star Diamond and his support of the Company. His decades of mining experience have been invaluable during a time of important change. Everyone on the Board wishes him well as he takes on new challenges and spends a little more time with family and personal pursuits.

"At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Brendan into the role of Vice-Chairman. His global leadership experience and disciplined approach to governance and value creation will be a significant asset to the Company as it continues to advance."

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Company trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM".

The Company's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. The diamondiferous kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

The Company's address is Suite 702, 224 4th Avenue S., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7K 5M5.

Website: www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/31/c0029.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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