STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

TSX: DIAM

 Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a definitive agreement dated July 11, 2024 the Corporation has acquired the interest of Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") (TSXV: CTM) in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project") in north central Alberta Canada . Upon closing Star Diamond will hold 100% of the Project.

K6 yellow diamonds (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

As consideration for Canterra's 50% interest in the Project, the Corporation will issue 17,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") representing an implied purchase price of $1.1 million . One half of the Consideration Shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up arrangement. In addition to the Consideration Shares, Canterra was granted a 1% royalty interest in the Project. Completion of this acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX. All of the Consideration Shares are subject to a customary four month hold period.

Ewan Mason , President and CEO of Star Diamond Corporation said: "We are excited to gain control of the 50% of Buffalo Hills Diamond Project we did not own In early 2023, we dusted off the file on this property and conducted an examination of the existing diamond parcel that was collected from a bulk sample previously taken in 2010. Our diamond specialist thoroughly analyzed the diamonds and we were astonished to find not only anomalous levels of Type IIa diamonds in the sample but also a presence of fancy yellow diamonds ( K6 yellow diamonds ) with elevated modelled diamond prices. It became clear to us that further work needed to be done and with a number of pipes at surface we believe that a larger bulk sample should be taken to determine how many of the 38 pipes on the property may be economic. Our plan would be to eventually extract a bulk sample and ship it to Fort à la Corne and run the sample through our on-site bulk sample plant."

Chris Pennimpede , President and CEO of Canterra Minerals Corporation said: "We are confident that Star Diamond will be able to maximize the value of the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project as a dedicated diamond explorer with complementary assets in the region. Canterra is now focused on advanced stage copper and gold exploration in the central Newfoundland Mining District and looks forward to maintaining its exposure to the Project as a Star Diamond shareholder. We will be watching developments with much interest as our equity participation in Star Diamond provides our company with exposure to future success."

About Buffalo Hills Diamond Project
Located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project includes 21 mineral leases covering 4,800 hectares and is a significant and accessible field of diamond bearing kimberlites, with similarities to the Fort á la Corne kimberlites in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Project is located in the Buffalo Hills Kimberlite District, which contains at least 38 individual kimberlite bodies, of which 26 kimberlites are diamond bearing and a number of which outcrop at surface. Exploration on these kimberlites started in 1996, and small parcels of diamonds have been collected from various exploration programs on many of those considered most prospective.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project in central Saskatchewan . These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
X (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp/
Facebook - https://web.facebook.com/stardiamondcorp
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@StarDiamondCorp

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the closing of the acquisition of Canterra's interest in the Project, the issuance of the Consideration Shares, Star Diamond's exploration of the Project, Star Diamond's assessment of its cost and management structure going forward.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis. Star Diamond is not affirming or adopting any statements attributed to Canterra in this release or made by Canterra outside of this release.

Star Diamond Corporation logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/15/c8233.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) (“Lucapa” or the “Company”) and its Lulo Alluvial Mine partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas are pleased to announce the recovery of a 195 carat Type IIa diamond from Lulo.

Keep reading...Show less

FORT À LA CORNE PROJECT - RIO TINTO PROJECT EVALUATION: ACHIEVEMENTS AND CONFIRMATIONS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond") is pleased to provide a review of the work completed by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") on the Fort à la Corne Project ("FalC Project"). From June 2017 until June 2022 RTEC pursued extensive exploration and evaluation analysis on two fronts at the FalC Project:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 1, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A large diamond on a black background.

Lucapa to Divest Stake in Mothae Diamond Mine After Mixed Q1 Results

Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) has announced a strategic decision to divest its 70 percent stake in the Mothae mine in Lesotho as part of a broader plan to streamline its operations and focus on core assets.

The Tuesday (May 15) decision comes after the release of the company's first quarter production and sales report at the end of April. In it, Lucapa outlines both achievements and challenges across its diamond operations.

In Q1, the company’s Lulo mine in Angola sold 8,746 carats, generating US$9.4 million in revenue.

Keep reading...Show less

FORT À LA CORNE PROJECT - ORION NORTH DIAMOND VALUATION AND PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an estimate of the diamond valuation of three major kimberlite units within the Orion North Kimberlite. The diamond parcels included in this valuation are all from large diameter drill samples collected between 2006 and 2008 and are sampled from Early Jou Fou ("EJF") kimberlite units that form the dominant, potentially economic lithologic units of the K120 and K147K148 kimberlites. These diamond parcels have not previously been examined for diamond valuation. The K120 and K147K148 kimberlites are the principal components of the Orion North cluster of contiguous kimberlites and the extents of these EJF units are shown on a Map of Orion North .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"Anglo American" written on a phone screen with the words "buy" and "sell" behind it.

Anglo American Plans De Beers Sale After Rejecting BHP Offer

Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) announced plans to divest its De Beers diamond business as it moves to restructure in the face of a takeover bid from rival miner BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP).

In a Tuesday (May 14) press release, the company said it wants to streamline its operations and focus on high-demand sectors such as copper, iron ore and crop nutrients, creating what it believes is a "future-enabling portfolio."

The move comes after Anglo’s rejection of BHP’s US$38.8 billion bid in late April. If it had gone through, it would have been one of the resource industry's largest mergers and would have produced the world’s leading copper producer.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

Related News

Gold Investing

SolGold Secures US$750 Million for Cascabel Project via Gold Streaming Deal

Silver Investing

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Oil and Gas Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

resource investing

$8m Queensland State Government Funding

resource investing

Rare Earths Specialist CEO joins the PVW Team

Gold Investing

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

×