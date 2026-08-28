Stanford Athletics and Cybersecurity Leader Fortinet Team Up for Multi-Year Sponsorship

Stanford Athletics has announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, to support its continued investment in student-athletes, athletic programs, and world-class experiences. The sponsorship builds on Fortinet's long-standing commitment to the local community and deep ties to the Bay Area.
As an official sponsor, Fortinet's support will contribute to Stanford Athletics's efforts to provide a dynamic environment for its student-athletes, while also establishing a prominent Fortinet presence across Stanford's premier athletics venues and gameday atmospheres.
Fortinet will receive the naming entitlement of the Director's Level, the premium hospitality area for football home games offering guests an elevated gameday experience, while connecting the Fortinet brand with Cardinal fans, alumni, supporters, and corporate partners.
"Fortinet is proud to support Stanford Athletics and its continued investment in student-athletes, athletic programs, and world-class experiences," said Anthony James, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Fortinet. "Through this sponsorship, we're helping provide the resources and opportunities that Stanford's teams need to compete at the highest level while contributing to an exceptional environment for student-athletes and the broader Cardinal community."
The sponsorship also builds on long-standing connections between Fortinet and Stanford. As a Silicon Valley–based cybersecurity leader for more than 25 years, Fortinet shares Stanford's commitment to innovation and advancing technology. With its headquarters nearby, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO Ken Xie's connection to Stanford as an alumnus, and the company's ongoing engagement with the community, the partnership is a natural extension of its ties and commitment to the region.
"Fortinet is a trusted global technology leader whose innovative brand and ability to modernize operations closely aligns with our values and long-term vision," said John Donahoe, Stanford's Jaquish & Kenninger Director and Chair of Athletics. "Fortinet's presence throughout our venues, specifically in our most exclusive gameday setting, will greatly enhance the experience for our entire community. Fortinet's significant commitment will help us continue to invest in our student-athletes and programs."
Fortinet will share its brand alongside Stanford across multiple sports, including football, baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball and women's volleyball. The sponsorship begins with the 2026–27 academic year and includes:
- Naming entitlement of the Fortinet Director's Level at Stanford Stadium
- Endzone apron branding at Stanford Stadium during Stanford Football games
- On-court logos at Maples Pavilion during Stanford men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball events
- Additional in-venue signage and digital display integration across select Stanford Athletics facilities and platforms
- Fan engagement and hospitality opportunities throughout the Stanford Athletics calendar
This partnership was supported by Elevate, which collaborated with Stanford Athletics to bring the agreement to life.
ABOUT Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Over 1 million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams ("CERTS"), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.
ABOUT STANFORD ATHLETICS
Stanford's Department of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreation (DAPER) is the premier intercollegiate athletics program in the country. The all-time leader in NCAA team championships with 139, Stanford has won at least one NCAA team title for 50 straight years dating back to the 1976-77 campaign, a streak that far outpaces its next closest competitor totaling six consecutive years. The department boasts nearly 900 student-athletes competing across 36 varsity teams, which have combined to produce 178 national championships overall and 668 individual national champions. Stanford has won the Learfield Directors' Cup in 26 of the possible 32 seasons and is a 10-time recipient of the Capital One Cup. Stanford's Olympic affiliates have captured 335 overall medals from 196 medalists, and the Cardinal has produced more Team USA selections than any other institution at the 2024 Paris Games, reinforcing its status as the preeminent training ground for national team competition.
|Media Contact:
|Investor Contact:
|Analyst Contact:
|Stephanie Lira
|Anthony Luscri
|Sarah Goodwin
|Fortinet, Inc.
|Fortinet, Inc.
|Fortinet, Inc.
|408-235-7700
|408-235-7700
|408-832-1428
|pr@fortinet.com
|investors@fortinet.com
|sgoodwin@fortinet.com