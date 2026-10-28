Stagwell unifies the employee experience across global network of 70+ agencies on the ServiceNow AI Platform

Global challenger network automates workflows across HR, IT, and security to streamline operations and accelerate growth
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today announced that Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, selected the ServiceNow AI Platform to automate workflows for HR, IT, and security across its network of more than 70 agencies. Stagwell is deploying several ServiceNow products, including ServiceNow EmployeeWorks and the Super Intelligence Control Tower, to help break down silos, speed up integration, and strengthen security
Scaling agility without operational sprawl
Stagwell's continuous expansion has brought together world-class creative, media, and technology agencies under one roof. Historically, each acquisition brought disparate systems, fragmented approval paths, and bespoke IT environments tied together by custom middleware. To support high-velocity growth while safeguarding autonomy, Stagwell required a unified digital backbone that connects enterprise services without stripping individual agencies of their unique operating cultures.
Building a governed, scalable foundation on ServiceNow
By consolidating core back-office infrastructure onto the ServiceNow AI Platform, Stagwell will deliver immediate operational and strategic impact:
- Unified AI agent governance and security: Stagwell is deploying ServiceNow Identity and Access Security and the Super Intelligence Control Tower, giving leaders visibility to govern human and AI credentials, track active models, and enforce zero-trust access network-wide.
- A single employee "front door:" Powered by HR Service Delivery (HRSD) and ServiceNow EmployeeWorks, 10,000+ employees gain a single portal for HR and IT support thereby automating complex lifecycle milestones like onboarding and offboarding across payroll, hardware, and access.
- Consolidated IT Service Management (ITSM): Replacing four separate service desks and custom middleware with ServiceNow ITSM , Stagwell uses native platform AI to summarize incidents, generate knowledge base articles, and slash ticket resolution times.
- Repeatable "day-one" M&A onboarding: A standardized deployment blueprint automates back-office integration for future acquisitions to accelerate time-to-value while preserving each agency's unique operating model, culture, and creative autonomy.
Comments on the news:
"As Stagwell continues to grow, we need an employee experience that is seamless, secure, and consistent across our global network," said Stephanie Howley, chief people officer, Stagwell. "Through ServiceNow HR Service Delivery and ServiceNow EmployeeWorks, we're bringing HR and IT services together, simplifying everything from onboarding to everyday employee support and enabling our people to deliver industry-leading work for our clients."
"Consolidating four legacy service desks onto ServiceNow ITSM, retiring custom middleware, and governing our AI agents through ServiceNow's Super Intelligence Control Tower gives us a secure, repeatable framework to scale our technology stack seamlessly with every new acquisition," said Merrill Raman, global chief technology officer, Stagwell .
"The agencies of the future will pair human creativity with a scalable AI platform they can trust. Stagwell is choosing the ServiceNow AI Platform to help them lead the next decade of marketing and communications," said Simon Mouyal, chief marketing officer, ServiceNow. "By connecting HR, IT, and security on ServiceNow, Stagwell will put AI to work for thousands of employees so they can spend more time on clients. That's the power of the Super Intelligence Control Tower."
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028699372/en/
Media Contacts
ServiceNow
Samantha Baker
press@servicenow.com