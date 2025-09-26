STAAR Surgical Publishes Presentation Highlighting Compelling, Certain Cash Value Offered by Alcon Merger and Meaningful Downside Risks if Alcon Merger is not Approved

Proposed Merger Represents a Compelling 59% Premium to the 90-Day VWAP Prior to Announcement
STAAR's Business Risks and Challenges are Increasing and Competition is Intensifying
China Net Sales, which Represent Approximately Half of STAAR's Consolidated Net Sales, Have Declined Since 2023, and Procedure Volumes Remain Weak
Broadwood Partners' Claims Against the Merger are Flawed and Misleading and Reflect a Misunderstanding of STAAR's Standalone Challenges, Value, and Potential Buyer Interest in STAAR
STAAR's Stock Traded at $18.49 per Share Prior to Announcement If the Merger is not Approved, STAAR Expects its Valuation Would Face Considerable Downward Pressure, Especially in Light of Intensifying Competition and Increased Business Risks
All STAAR Stockholders Encouraged to Vote "FOR" Alcon Merger on the WHITE Proxy Card
Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today published a presentation reviewing the compelling, certain, premium cash value offered by the Company's pending merger with Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC) and the meaningful downside risks for STAAR stockholders if the Alcon merger is not approved. The presentation is available at investors.staar.com and has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
STAAR also announced that the Company's second largest active stockholder, Soleus Capital Master Fund, L.P. ("Soleus Capital"), has informed the Board that it is supportive of the merger and intends to vote in favor absent a material change in circumstances. As of the record date, Soleus Capital owned approximately 6% of STAAR's outstanding shares.
On behalf of the STAAR Board of Directors, Stephen Farrell, CEO of STAAR, said:
"We have talked with many STAAR stockholders and analysts over the past weeks who are supportive of the Alcon merger and recognize the compelling value it provides, which is why we are confident that the majority of our stockholders will vote "FOR" the Alcon merger. We thank our stockholders for their support.
"Entry into the Alcon merger agreement followed more than a year of consideration by STAAR's Board of strategic alternatives available to STAAR. Indeed, the Board met over 20 times to discuss related matters in the first eight months of 2025 alone. After considering STAAR's prospects and risks as a standalone company, the Board unanimously believes the Alcon merger is the best path forward for stockholders.
"Broadwood has a fundamentally different view of the Company's growth trajectory that is based on assumptions that are not just aggressive, they are unachievable. Broadwood has been an investor in STAAR for 30 years and has a dramatically different investment time horizon than most other investors. Broadwood ignores that STAAR's Net Sales have been decreasing since 2023. Management is working hard and expects to be successful in reversing the multi-year trend of declining Net Sales, yet we expect our future long-term growth rate will be dramatically lower than what STAAR achieved in the 2020 to 2023 time period. While STAAR has innovative technology and management has been aggressively improving the cost profile of the business, STAAR is a single product company serving a narrow portion of an increasingly competitive market that has experienced demand challenges for several years in its largest market; STAAR needs a partner like Alcon to broaden its portfolio and better address its rapidly evolving risks.
"If the Alcon merger does not move forward, we believe STAAR's valuation will fall substantially, exposing stockholders to significant risk. The day prior to the announcement of the Alcon merger, STAAR's stock closed at $18.49 per share following a more than 50% stock price decline in the prior year. STAAR's consolidated Net Sales contraction that began in 2023 persisted into the first half of 2025, and procedure volumes continue to disappoint in China so far in the third quarter.
"To ensure STAAR stockholders receive the compelling, certain, premium value of $28.00 per share in cash provided by the Alcon merger, we urge all STAAR stockholders to vote "FOR" the merger proposal on the WHITE proxy card TODAY. "
Highlights of the presentation published today include:
- The $28.00 per share all-cash consideration in the Alcon merger agreement provides STAAR stockholders compelling, certain, cash value at a significant premium across multiple measures. It represents a:
- 51% premium to STAAR's closing stock price on August 4, 2025 (the day prior to the transaction announcement);
- 59% premium to STAAR's 90-day volume weighted average price as of the same date;
- 47% premium to the median sell-side analyst price target of $19.00 per share as of just prior to the transaction announcement; and
- ~2.0x the median premium paid in comparable transactions.
- STAAR faces sustained challenges as a standalone company . Although management has made progress mitigating some near-term challenges, STAAR faces ongoing business headwinds that will continue to impact results – including overweight exposure to China, increasing competition, a limited product offering, historical inability to penetrate the market beyond high myopia patients, and tariff risk.
- STAAR's independent and experienced Board conducted a thoughtful evaluation of strategic alternatives that considered standalone prospects, the industry landscape, and potential buyers. STAAR's Board and management are actively involved in the industry and are keenly aware of other potential buyers. Regular interactions with other industry participants informed the Board's conclusion that no other bidders would compete with the value presented by the Alcon offer. STAAR's financial profile, particularly its negative cash flows, would almost certainly preclude private equity buyers. Moreover, other than Alcon, the Company has not received any acquisition or merger proposal for more than 10 years, despite market rumors about takeover interest in the Company, which put capable, interested buyers on notice. Having evaluated the Company's options with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, the STAAR Board unanimously determined that the Alcon merger maximizes stockholder value.
- Amidst STAAR's declining performance, STAAR's Board negotiated favorable terms focused on maximizing value and certainty – including the high premium all-cash consideration and a post-signing market check in the form of a "window shop". The 45-day "window shop" period provided ample time for any interested and capable party to make a proposal, and the reduced, nominal break-up fee for competing proposals received during this period established a clear path for potential buyers to come forward.
As previously announced, the 45-day "window shop" period expired on September 19, 2025, and no competing acquisition proposals were received even though Broadwood has repeatedly indicated that it has been in contact with possible strategic and financial parties interested in acquiring STAAR. The absence of a competing proposal during the "window shop" period confirms the Board's conviction that the 59% premium (compared to the 90 Day VWAP prior to the merger announcement) provided by Alcon was the greatest value achievable.
- Broadwood's claims are flawed and misleading and reflect a misunderstanding of STAAR's standalone challenges, value, and potential buyer interest in STAAR.
Broadwood's Flawed and Misleading Claims
The Reality
"A Deficient Process"
"The Wrong Time to Transact"
|
|
"An Inadequate Price"
|
|
"A Windfall for Executives"
|
|
"Conflicts-of-interests between the Board and Alcon"
|
- A claim that STAAR's largest customer in China "has maintained a 10% overall growth target" is not a marker for future upside at STAAR. STAAR's largest customer in China's 10% overall growth target includes the full complement of refractive surgery options, including laser vision correction and ICL surgeries, among other procedures. ICLs are only a portion of their overall refractive offering. This customer's performance cannot be extrapolated to all STAAR customers in China and is not indicative of STAAR's overall customer base in China. STAAR believes China procedure volumes were positive year over year in 1Q 2025, softened during 2Q 2025, and have not improved so far in 3Q 2025.
The STAAR Board of Directors strongly recommends that all STAAR stockholders vote "FOR" the Alcon Merger on the WHITE proxy card TODAY.
Stockholders with questions about voting their shares should contact STAAR's proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated:
- For stockholders: +1 877-750-8233 (toll-free)
- For banks and brokerage firms: +1 212-750-5833
About Staar Surgical
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICL's are clinically-proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 3 million ICLs in over 75 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.EVOICL.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com .
