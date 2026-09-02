STAAR Surgical Names Medtech Innovator and Platform Builder Ben Park as Chief Technology Officer

Appointment Advances Strategy to Evolve from Single-Product leader to Multi-Product Innovation Platform
Staar Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced the appointment of Ben Park, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Park will join STAAR's Executive Committee and report to Warren Foust, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Evolving STAAR from a single-product focus into a multi-product platform is central to our strategy — and requires the right leader," said Mr. Foust. "Ben Park is that leader. We have been delivering on revenue growth and profitability, and now it's time to match that momentum with equal urgency on innovation. With our R&D and Advanced Research teams preparing for first-in-human studies of our next-generation products, the moment to accelerate is now. Ben's track record of success in building and commercializing breakthrough medical device platforms makes him the ideal person to advance our innovation roadmap and unlock the full potential of our proprietary Collamer® technology."
Dr. Park joins STAAR from Align Technology, Inc., where he served as Head of Emerging Technology since 2018. In that role, Dr. Park built and led a global multidisciplinary team — spanning biomedical engineering, hardware, embedded systems, and software across the U.S. and APAC — to define next generation product platforms and address unmet clinical needs, from concept through to market launch.
"STAAR has built something genuinely rare — a clinically proven product portfolio with over 30 years of real-world results, a proprietary material that no one else has, and a market opportunity that is only growing as myopia becomes one of the defining health challenges of our time," said Dr. Park. "What drew me here is the ambition to go further: to take everything STAAR has learned and apply it across myopia and beyond. I see a real opportunity to build a multi-product platform by bringing a fresh perspective to how we identify and solve unmet clinical needs. This team is ready to execute, and I'm energized to help accelerate what we can deliver together — for surgeons, for patients, and for the future of refractive surgery."
Prior to Align, Dr. Park served as Chief Technology Officer of Fingertips Lab, Inc., where he led the development and commercial launch of a health technology product designed for the visually impaired in markets across more than 10 countries. Prior to Fingertips Lab, he served as Chief Technologist at Volcano Corporation, where he led the development of a novel intracardiac imaging platform. He also co-founded Fluid Medical, Inc., where he invented a new intravascular ultrasound imaging platform utilizing shape memory alloy materials and forged strategic development partnerships with Boston Scientific and Olympus Corporation. Dr. Park was awarded the Dean's Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. Dr. Park has authored more than 40 patents and peer-reviewed research publications.
Dr. Park will join other STAAR executives and leaders at the upcoming 44th Congress of the ESCRS in London from September 11–15, 2026, where the Company will engage with ophthalmic surgeons and industry leaders from around the world.
About Staar Surgical
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for over 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICLs are clinically proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the Company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.discoverICL.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com .
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Investor/Media Contact:
ir@staar.com
Connie Johnson
cjohnson@staar.com
(626) 303-7902 (ext. 2207)