Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is part of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Gold Project located in Suriname. The Company completed 4,189 metres ("m") of drilling in the second half of 2025 and diamond drilling will resume this month.

  • Hole 25RADD-011 intersected 11.0 m grading 7.33 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") from 69.0 m, including 4.0 m at 14.59 g/t Au, and 24.0 m at 0.57 g/t Au from 28.6 m (Figures 1 and 2).

  • Hole 25RADD-012 intersected 10.0 m at 1.08 g/t Au from 29.0 m, including 0.6 m at 11.64 g/t Au, and 3.0 m at 1.15 g/t Au from 87.5 m.

  • The above intercepts are at shallow depths representing potential open-pittable targets.

  • Hole 25RADD-013 intersected 2.5 m grading 5.27 g/t Au from 299.0 m and 1.0 m grading 44.60 g/t Au from 389.5 m.

  • The additional holes shown in Table 1 intersected gold mineralization associated with the Poeketi shear and confirm the continuation and extension of the shear-hosted gold system.

  • The mineralized shear corridor ranges from 50 to 150 m in width and the current drilling, trenching, and historic drilling suggest mineralization can be defined for at least 900 metres of strike.

  • Assay results from a further 4 diamond drill holes are pending.

  • Drilling will continue at Randy's Pit target, starting in January, with the intent to expand the mineralized shear zone along strike and downdip.

  • The discovery of additional high-grade gold shoots like those encountered in 25RADD-004 (NR November 6, 2025) and this release are the objective.

Drill intercepts in fresh rock are associated with strong silica-sericite-ankerite alteration in basaltic host rocks that have been sheared into proto-mylonitic to mylonitic rock with grey to white quartz carbonate veins, transposed within the same sheared fabric. Pyrite and pyrrhotite are observed along shear planes, vein selvages as well as within late-stage fractures, which is typical for orogenic gold systems in the Guiana Shield. Intercepts within the saprolite have oxidized sulfide box-works and sugary veins. All the shear zones are north-northwest striking, dipping to the west.

Table 1: Mineralized intercepts* of December 2025 holes drilled by Sranan Gold
EPSG: 32621, UTM 21N WGS 84

Hole ID
From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t)
25RADD-010
102.0 109.0 7.0 0.37

114.0 116.0 2.0 1.10

173.0 180.0 7.0 0.59

194.0 197.0 3.0 1.74
25RADD-011
28.6 53.0 24.4 0.57

69.0 80.0 11.0 7.33
Including 69.0 73.0 4.0 14.59
25RADD-012
29.0 39.0 10.0 1.08
Including 34.0 39.0 5.0 2.02
And including 35.4 36.0 0.6 11.64

87.5 90.5 3.0 1.15
25RADD-013
194.0 201.0 7.0 0.82

207.0 210.0 3.0 0.41

247.0 270.0 23.0 0.59
Including 247.0 248.0 1.0 9.11

282.0 286.0 4.0 0.79

299.0 301.5 2.5 5.27
Including 299.0 300.0 1.0 12.71

319.0 329.0 10.0 0.84

360.0 367.0 7.0 0.65

389.5 390.5 1.0 44.60
25RADD-014
0.0 17.5 17.5 0.82
Including 11.5 17.5 6.0 1.88
25RADD-015
32.0 34.0 2.0 0.41

46.0 50.5 4.5 0.47
25RADD-016
0.0 4.5 4.5 0.51

29.5 31.0 1.5 10.76

100.5 104.0 3.5 0.42

 

*Intercepts above 0.3 g/t Au with internal dilution up to 10m tolerated.
NOTE: Widths shown are sampled intervals along the drill hole and do not represent true widths or thickness. True widths are unknown.

Table 2: Coordinates and orientations of Drill Holes Reported in this Release

Hole ID UTME (m) UTMN (m) Elevation (m) Target Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m)
25RADD-011 766350 455475 146.7 Randy's Pit 90 -55 207
25RADD-012 766340 455496 143.3 Randy's Pit 90 -45 197
25RADD-013 766548 455447 161.7 Randy's Pit 270 -45 402
25RADD-014 766553 455299 167.7 Randy's Pit 270 -45 403
25RADD-015 766344 455272 149.0 Randy's Pit 90 -45 206
25RADD-016 766400 455248 157.3 Randy's Pit 90 -45 155

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/280178_94a529f124e7da4c_001.jpg

Figure 1. Plan map of drilling at Randy's Pit Target showing mineralized intercepts and Poeketi Shear corridor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/280178_94a529f124e7da4c_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/280178_94a529f124e7da4c_002.jpg

Figure 2. Cross Section looking north with hole 25RADD-011 showing high grades associated with the Poeketi Shear corridor and significant intercepts at shallow depths

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/280178_94a529f124e7da4c_002full.jpg

Dennis LaPoint, SVP, Exploration and Business Development, states, "The robust nature of the Poeketi shear system represents just the first of many targets to be tested by Sranan at the Tapanahony Project. We are all looking forward to a very productive 2026 to further develop Randy's Pit and Poeketi targets as well as exploration on the many other earlier stage targets. An excellent technical and drill team is in place with a very productive 2025 behind us."

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed and showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Core logging, photography, and sampling are completed under strict industry standard QA/QC protocols (Oreas certified reference materials, assayed coarse blanks, duplicates of core).

Qualified Person
Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts. Sranan also owns the Aida Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280178

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sranan GoldSRAN:CCCSE:SRANPrecious Metals Investing
SRAN:CC
Sranan Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Sranan Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN)

Sranan Gold

Unlocking Suriname’s next multi-million-ounce discovery in the Guiana Shield

Unlocking Suriname’s next multi-million-ounce discovery in the Guiana Shield Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "SRANF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit target on its Tapanahony Project, Suriname. Highlights include 22.4m at 2.44 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-006 and 19m at 1.68 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-009.... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces significant diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target at its Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. These results are from the first four drill holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that CEO Oscar Louzada will be participating in the following conferences to provide investors with latest updates on the Company's recent and future planned activities at the Tapanahony Gold Project... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025 BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp. BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. FOMO Formation Metals Inc. GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc. MAXX Max Power... Keep Reading...
Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Including Intersecting: 3.05 Metres at 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website and the expansion of its official social media platforms, marking an important step forward as the Company advances its high-grade silver... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the launch of drilling activities at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic, silver rich Cobalt Camp of Ontario, approximately 500km north of Toronto (Figure 1). The... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the first results from our 2025 Phase Two drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's prolific... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

HIGHLIGHTS: Production guidance of 50,000-55,000 oz gold Cash Costs of $1,850-$1,950/oz gold and All In Sustaining Costs of $2,025-$2,125/oz gold Pre-stripping of Veta Madre open pit expansion at La Colorada Ana Paula Feasibility Study advancement and development of the main access decline $27M... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Sranan Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Sranan Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Intersects Tungsten at the Jersey Emerald Property

Energy Investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Base Metals Investing

Further Board Changes and Orion Update