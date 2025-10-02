Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Reaches $100 Million in Assets

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. today announced that its Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (Nasdaq: GBUG) ("GBUG") reached $100 million in assets under management as of September 22, 2025. GBUG is an actively managed ETF that aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in shares of gold- and silver-focused companies that are engaged in exploring, developing and mining; or royalty and streaming companies engaged in the financing of gold and silver assets. GBUG's investment strategy is value-oriented and contrarian.

"Gold and silver mining stocks have outperformed in recent months as prices of physical bullion surged," said John Hathaway, CFA, Managing Partner, Sprott and Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. "We are very pleased to see investor enthusiasm behind GBUG that has led to its growth to a $100M fund in just over seven months." GBUG's inception date is February 19, 2025.

GBUG, Sprott's first active ETF, offers the opportunity to invest in miners, with the potential advantage of active stock picking from a global leader in precious metals and mining investments. "We believe the wide dispersion of performance numbers across gold and silver miners makes active management by mining experts all the more valuable," said Whitney George, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott. "At Sprott, metals and mining are our specialty. Our team has more than a century of relevant experience, knows the industry and travels the world to assess mining operations. The investment team has the knowledge and experience that can make a difference in stock selection."

GBUG combines the expertise of active management with the flexibility of an ETF, including daily transparency, liquidity and potential tax efficiency. GBUG is one of four Sprott Precious Metals ETFs:

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Nasdaq: GBUG An actively managed ETF that aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in shares of gold- and silver-focused companies that are engaged in exploring, developing and mining; or royalty and streaming companies engaged in the financing of gold and silver assets. The investment strategy of the Fund is value-oriented and contrarian.
Sprott Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDM Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. The Index aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges.
Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDJ Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. The Index aims to track the performance of small-capitalization gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges.
Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Nasdaq: SLVR Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index (NSLVR™), by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of NSLVR. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver.


* Based on Morningstar's universe of Precious Metals Sector Equity ETFs as of 10/1/2025.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. ("Sprott"). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com .

Contact:
Glen Williams
Senior Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations
Direct: (416) 943-43945
gwilliams@sprott.com

Dan Gagnier
Gagnier Communications
Direct: (646) 569-5897
sprott@gagnierfc.com

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. To obtain a fund's Prospectus, which contains this and other information, contact your financial professional, call 1.888.622.1813 or visit SprottETFs.com. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day, which may indicate higher transaction costs and result in higher taxes when fund shares are held in a taxable account.

The funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers, particularly those in the natural resources and/or precious metals industry, which may experience greater price volatility. Relative to other sectors, natural resources and precious metals investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the funds on a secondary market. Only "authorized participants" may trade directly with the funds, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

The Sprott Active Metals & Miners, Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners and Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETFs are new and have limited operating history.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

© 2025 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.


