Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

 

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

 

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29 th .

 

  July 23   rd  

 
                      
  Presentation    Ticker(s)  
Andean Silver Ltd.   (OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)  
G50 Corp. Limited   (OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)  
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.   (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)  
Viva Gold Corp.   (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)  
Liberty Gold Corp.   (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)  
UR-Energy Inc.   (NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)  
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company   (OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)  
Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.   (OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)  
 Element79 Gold Corp.   (OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM)  
Rackla Metals Inc.   (TSXV: RAK)  
 

  
July 24   th  

 
                
  Presentation    Ticker(s)  
Heliostar Metals Ltd.   (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)  
Camino Minerals Corp   (OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)  
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.   (OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)  
 Silver47 Exploration Corp.   (OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF)
Axcap Ventures Inc.   (OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)  
AbraSilver Resource Corp.   (OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)  
Myriad Uranium Corp.   (OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)  
 

 
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

 

  About Virtual Investor Conferences   ®

 

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

 

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 

  Media Contact:  
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428,   media@otcmarkets.com   

 

  Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:  
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com  

 

