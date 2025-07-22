Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

 

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

 

"We're pleased to bring together a diverse lineup of resource companies for this new edition of the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "From explorers to producers, these companies reflect the depth and global reach of today's metals and mining sector. This two-day event continues to be an effective platform for companies—whether OTCQX, OTCQB, OTCID, or exchange listed—to connect with investors and share their strategic vision in real time."

 

  July 23   rd  

 
                                 
  Eastern  
Time (ET)  		  Presentation    Ticker(s)  
  9:30 AM ET   Andean Silver Ltd.   (OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)  
  10:00 AM ET   G50 Corp. Limited   (OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)  
  10:30 AM ET   Silver Tiger Metals Inc.   (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)  
  11:00 AM ET   Viva Gold Corp.   (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)  
  11:30 AM ET   Liberty Gold Corp.   (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)  
  12:00 PM ET   UR-Energy Inc.   (NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)  
  12:30 PM ET   Arizona Sonoran Copper Company   (OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)  
  1:00 PM ET   Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.   (OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)  
  1:30 PM ET   Element79 Gold Corp.   (OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM)  
  2:00 PM ET   Rackla Metals Inc.   (TSXV: RAK)  
 

  
July 24   th  

 
                        
  Eastern  
Time (ET)  		  Presentation    Ticker(s)  
  11:00 AM ET   Heliostar Metals Ltd.   (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)  
  11:30 AM ET   Camino Minerals Corp   (OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)  
  12:00 PM ET   West Red Lake Gold Mines   (OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)  
  12:30 PM ET   Silver47 Exploration Corp.   (OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF)
  1:30 PM ET   Axcap Ventures Inc.   (OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)  
  2:00 PM ET   AbraSilver Resource Corp.   (OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)  
  2:30 PM ET   Myriad Uranium Corp.   (OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)  
 

 
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

 

  About Virtual Investor Conferences   ®

 

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

 

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 

  Media Contact:  
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428,   media@otcmarkets.com   

 

  Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:  
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com  

 

Advancing a premier high-grade US silver portfolio

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program is nearing completion at its wholly-owned Adams Plateau Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX project.

Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project. The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

Silver47 Exploration Launches Drilling to Expand Silver-Rich VMS Deposits at Red Mountain, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Launches Drilling to Expand Silver-Rich VMS Deposits at Red Mountain, Alaska

Fully-Funded 4,000 Meter Program with Planned Upsize to Boost High-Grade Silver and Critical Minerals

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully-funded drill program at Silver47's wholly-owned Red Mountain VMS Project in south-central Alaska.

Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Closing of $6.9 Million Brokered Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Closing of $6.9 Million Brokered Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced brokered offering ("Offering") of subscription receipts of Summa (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,900,000, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation ("RCC"), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, and together with Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Eventus Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Agents").

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 23, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Silver47's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds from the fourth tranche of $1,800,000 through the issuance of 3,600,000 (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. The Company issued an aggregate of (i) 18,538,400 Units and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.8 million under the Private Placement.

Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

 

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

 

 Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " These new results underscore the overall large-scale potential of mineralization at Gaspé Copper, with drill hole 1082 cutting 853 metres of continuous mineralization, including the bottom 424 metres being located immediately below and outside the 2024 MRE model. Furthermore, drill hole 1088 intersected new mineralization 80 metres southwest of the 2024 MRE model, emphasizing the excellent potential for increasing the size of the known deposit at depth and to the south. "

Nuvau's Gold-Focused Exploration Program Underway at Matagami

Nuvau's Gold-Focused Exploration Program Underway at Matagami

Visible gold found in first holeassays are pending

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has launched its gold-focused exploration program at its Matagami Property where the first hole drilled intersected what appears to be an orogenic lode gold system close to the Bracemac McLeod Mine in Matagami. Assays are pending after Nuvau intersected visible gold in a structure intersected in the first hole.

Group Eleven Announces C$5M Bought Deal Private Placement

Group Eleven Announces C$5M Bought Deal Private Placement

 
 

  /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES /  

 

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) (" Group Eleven " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead underwriter, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") in connection with a "bought deal" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5 million (the " Offering ").

 

 

Bold Ventures Reports Positive Results of MMI Soil Survey on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Reports Positive Results of MMI Soil Survey on Its Burchell Property

 

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that the Company has received the results of a Mobile Metal Ion (MMITM) soil survey carried out in the northwest corner of its Burchell Gold and Copper Property during the first phase of summer 2025 field work. The survey was designed to infill and extend soil lines from November 2024 (see January 17, 2025 news release), testing the strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Goldshore Resources Inc. (GSHR) to the west. The Moss Trend hosts the Moss Gold Deposit with an Indicated resource of 1.23 Moz gold at 1.22 gt and an Inferred resource of 4.92 Moz gold at 1.09 gt (see GSHR website), located within 5km of the west boundary of Bold's property.

 

Domestic Metals Begins Trading on OTCQB

Domestic Metals Begins Trading on OTCQB

 

TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB marketplace, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., as of the opening of markets today. Domestic was previously trading on the OTCID marketplace and will retain its trading symbol of DMCUF on the OTCQB. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DMCU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 03E.

 

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Domestic can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

 
 

Trading resumes in:

 

Company:  Prismo Metals Inc.  

 

 

