Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
ChemX Materials

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, advises it has received binding commitments for the SPP Shortfall from the recently completed Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP Shortfall has raised a total of $201,600 gross proceeds via the placement of 4,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated investors. Under the same terms as the SPP, every two Shortfall Shares will be accompanied by an attaching option (Shortfall Option) to be issued under the Options Prospectus.

The SPP Shortfall was conducted in accordance with the Shortfall Offer as set out in ChemX’s Share Purchase Plan Offer document dated 3 April 2024 and the Options Prospectus dated 15 May 2024.

The issue of the Shortfall Shares and Shortfall Options has been undertaken using the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX LR 7.1. The Placement of Shortfall Shares and Shortfall Options is expected to settle on 17 June 2024. It is anticipated that the Shortfall Shares will commence trading on the ASX on or around 17 June 2024. As per the SPP, the Shortfall Offer proceeds will be applied to the construction of the 24tpa HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant, working capital and costs of the offer.

Sanlam Private Wealth acted as Lead manager to the Shortfall Placement and will be paid a fee of 6% plus GST of the gross proceeds raised and a management fee of $2,000 plus GST.

ChemX, CEO Peter Lee said: “This now concludes the SPP. Once again thank you to existing and new shareholders who participated in the SPP and Shortfall Offer.”

“I am pleased to report that activity has been ramping up on site over the past few weeks and construction of the HiPurA®, high purity alumina, pilot plant is progressing well. The team has made solid progress, in advanced construction of our acid storage facility and commenced connection of general piping and electrical works.”

”It is exciting to share, as we now have a line of sight to early-stage commissioning, and we’re standing on the cusp of high purity alumina at scale.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksrare earth explorationasx:cmxmanganese investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce a significant development in its Ivigtût multi-commodity REE Project in southwestern Greenland. The Company has been granted access to 1940s-era archived historical diamond drill core, which has demonstrated high-grade rare earth element (REE) results from initial core samples, as released in November 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received confirmation from the Malawian Department of Mines that the licence area for its Tundulu project (previously under application) has now been formally granted.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Announces Further Amendments and Extension of Certain Debt Arrangements

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce amendments to, and the extension of, certain debt agreements with Orca Holdings, LLC (" Orca ").

Immediately following specified amendments and extensions to debt arrangements between the parties, which are described in Ucore's press release dated December 22, 2023 , the Company was party to two short-term secured lines of credit from Orca in the maximum principal amount of USD$2.0 million (the " 2022 Line of Credit ") and USD$2.2 million (the " 2023 Line of Credit "), respectively. In consideration for extending these loans to January 31, 2026 , the Company issued a total of 4.4 million warrants to Orca, with each warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share in the capital of Ucore (a " Common Share ") at an exercise price of $0.89 . These warrants were set to expire on January 31, 2026 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Desoto Resources Limited

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Best intercept of 50m @ 1.55% TREO, incl. 12m @ 4.51% TREO (14.9% Nd/Pr)

DeSoto Resources Limited (ASX:DES) (“DES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an acquisition within its exploration landholding in the Northern Territory. This acquisition encompasses a historical drilling dataset targeting Rare Earth Elements (REE).

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Arafura Makes Financing Progress with Up to US$300 Million for Nolans Rare Earths Project

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) announced it has received conditional approval for up to US$300 million in debt financing for its Nolans project from Export Development Canada (EDC).

Located in Australia's Northern Territory, Nolans is a rare earths mining and processing operation focusing on the production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr). These elements are critical for manufacturing the permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and a variety of other high-tech applications.

Arafura is aiming to secure a total of US$775 million in senior debt funding to advance the asset.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Additional Historical Drilling Results Confirms Tundulu REE Potential

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report the results of historical drilling that confirm the potential for the Tundulu Project to host significant rare earth elements mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

Exceptional New Thick, High-Grade Intercepts

Related News

Lithium Investing

Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

Gold Investing

Exceptional New Thick, High-Grade Intercepts

Copper Investing

Reality Check: Artificial Intelligence to Amplify Copper Supply Crunch

Base Metals Investing

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces Amended Triple T Property Lease Agreement

Gold Investing

B2Gold and Sandbox Royalties to Form Versamet Royalties

Lithium Investing

Volvo's Battery Passport Seeks to Improve EV Supply Chain Accountability

×