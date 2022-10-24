Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce commencement of the initial exploration on the Company's four lithium projects located in the James Bay region of Quebec (the " James Bay Property "). The four projects comprising the James Bay Property are the 454 Project, the West Lac Corvette Project, the Trieste Project and the Salomon Project, which are located between Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project to the northwest, and Winsome Resources ' Adina lithium pegmatite to the southeast.

Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project 1 has reported lithium occurrences in spodumene (hard rock lithium mineral) pegmatite. Spey notes that the reported pegmatite occurrences on nearby properties does not mean that similar occurrences will be found on the James Bay Property.

The first step of Spey' lithium exploration program is a multi-spectral analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 high-resolution, multi-spectral imaging mission. Spey's consultants are applying principal component analysis (PSA) to as many as 10 spectral bands, and comparing the results from the James Bay Property to spodumene pegmatites identified from nearby properties, after making required atmospheric corrections. Any targets identified as spodumene pegmatites will be mapped, channel sampled at surface, and drilled as warranted.

Phil Thomas, CEO of the Company, states, "We are excited to commence exploration on these projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada. Adding exposure in Canada near a recent lithium discovery gives Spey diversification as we continue to drill and progress our flagship assets in Argentina."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is CEO of the Company.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP Corporate Finance

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Forward-Looking Statements ‎

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities ‎laws relating to statements regarding the Company's initial exploration, pegmatite occurrences, and mapping, sampling and drilling any identified spodumene pegmatites. Although the Company believes that the ‎expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that ‎such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-‎looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may ‎cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by ‎these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does ‎not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news ‎release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking ‎information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct ‎and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

1 Alex Knox, M.Sc., P.Geol., 2022, NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE CORVETTE PROPERTY QUEBEC, CANADA


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey ResourcesCSE:SPEYBattery Metals Investing
SPEY:CC
spey resources

Spey Resources


Keep reading...Show less
MINISTER OF PRODUCTION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OF SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA APPROVES DRILL PERMITS FOR SPEY'S POCITOS SALAR PROJECTS

MINISTER OF PRODUCTION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OF SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA APPROVES DRILL PERMITS FOR SPEY'S POCITOS SALAR PROJECTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ministerio de Produccion y Desarrollo Sustentable‎ (Minister of Production and Sustainable Development) (the " MPSD ") has approved the Company's drill permits for Pocitos Salar projects 1 and 2. As mentioned in the Company's press release dated October 6, 2022, the drill camp, internet, diesel tanks and geological offices have been constructed in the town of Pocitos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 28, 2022, that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM ") from all of the former shareholders of LEM (the " LEM Shareholders ").

In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate 8,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Spey Share ") to the LEM Shareholders (collectively). The Company has also issued 890,000 Spey Shares as a finder's fee to an arm's length finder in connection with the Acquisition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spey Resources prepares for drilling at Pocitos 2, Pocitos Salar, Argentina in November 2022

Spey Resources prepares for drilling at Pocitos 2, Pocitos Salar, Argentina in November 2022

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has mobilised the drill rig and completed camp preparations for drilling its 400m exploration well in its 600has Pocitos 2 concession.

The camp, internet, diesel tanks and geological offices have been constructed in the town of Pocitos. The drilling work permit has been processed and we are waiting on official certification of the permit due next week.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has settled outstanding indebtedness (the " Debt Settlement ") of the Company in the aggregate amount of ‎$377,772.09‎ (the " Debt "), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with three arm's length creditors and Abbey Abdiye, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the " Creditors ").

In settlement of the debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of ‎2,158,696‎ units (the " Units ") of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and ‎one-half of a common share purchase warrants (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each ‎Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant ‎Share "), at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months, provided ‎that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities ‎Exchange (or such other securities exchange the Shares are then trading) is at a price greater ‎than $0.70 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants ‎shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is 30 days after the date that ‎notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release by the ‎Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Mr. Hughes Périgny, P.Eng. brings to the Corporation a vast experience in engineering and construction acquired in Quebec and internationally. Mr. Périgny has over 29 years of experience in engineering, construction and project management in the industrial and mining sectors. He has participated in several industrial and mining projects with IAMGOLD (Boto project, Senegal), Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Quebec) as well as several projects with the Rio Tinto group (QMM Madagascar, QMP Metal Powders Suzhou, China and QMP, Sorel-Tracy). He also participated in the construction of the Renard mine with Stornoway from 2014 to 2019. He held the position of France & Asia Project Director for Loop Industries from 2021 to present. Mr. Périgny holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Enters Phase Two of Exploration at Eby-Otto and Begins 3D IP and Resistivity Geophysical Survey

Canada Silver Cobalt Enters Phase Two of Exploration at Eby-Otto and Begins 3D IP and Resistivity Geophysical Survey

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with veining identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update

ACME Lithium Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has filed permitting documentation for an expanded Phase 2 drill program with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for ACME's Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. In addition, ACME has secured Harris Exploration for drilling services.

ACME's current and ongoing program at Clayton Valley is operated by GeoXplor Corp., one of the industry's early leaders in lithium exploration and development in Nevada and their long-standing team of technical contractors. Upon approval and receipt of permits, ACME is targeting to drill its Clayton Valley Lithium project in late Q4 2022 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: ION Energy Limited Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Ellis Martin Report: ION Energy Limited Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Ion Energy Limited's (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONGF) (FRA:5YB) CEO Ali Haji as we provide a report on a recent site visit to Mongolia's very promising premiere lithium exploration project with an inferred resource estimate out by likely by the end of the year.

Ion Energy is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

Drilling of two lithological diamond core holes has been completed at Urgakh Naran with a total depth of 702m, third hole currently at 185m;

Drilling of one water well down to 300m has been completed using a tricone bit, slotted casings, with a diameter of 6 inches;

Total cumulated gravelite, porous and permeable zones starting at 184m seen at UNDH-02 show thickness of at least 80m; and

Site visit concluded in September 2022 with a second visit planned for October 2022; inferred resource calculation ongoing.

"Onsite advancements at Urgakh Naran continue to be highly encouraging. Being able to report on lithology which is indicative of permeability, further validates the low resistivity zones identified by the TEM conducted this summer. We continue to advance the asset at breakneck speed." said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

Efforts steadily progress at Urgakh Naran to complete the diamond holes as well as the monitoring wells, allowing the Company to progress inferred resource calculations.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/589SYQ1Y



About Ion Energy Ltd:

ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONCF) (FRA:5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Project. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence awarded in Mongolia. Ion Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Source:
Ion Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Closes $1,805,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes $1,805,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

October 19, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada - Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that, further to its news release dated October 18, 2022, the Company has closed a fully subscribed for non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,805,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×