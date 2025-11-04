Spero Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 13, 2025

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, November 13, after the market close. The Company does not intend to host a conference call.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections with high unmet need. For more information, visit www.sperotherapeutics.com

Spero Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
IR@sperotherapeutics.com

Spero Media Inquiries:
media@sperotherapeutics.com


