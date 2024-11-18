Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Spectur Limited

Spectur Awarded Long Term Contract with Transport for NSW

Solar security, sensing and visual AI solutions and platforms company Spectur Limited (ASX: SP3) (Spectur or the Company) is pleased to announce the signing of a three-year contract for $787,428 with Transport for NSW (Contract No: CW2592803), with optional extensions to nine (9) years (Total price – nine year term - $2,632,284).

Highlights

  • Spectur entity 3 Crowns Technologies Pty Ltd has signed a contract with Transport for NSW for the provision of cameras and analytic services.
  • The value of the three-year contract is a minimum $787,428 with an optional extension of a further three plus three years for a total of 9 years (Total price $2,362,284).
  • Expansion to new sites included in this contract may increase the annual contract value between $50,000 and $200,000 subject to final scope confirmation, giving a potential contract value of almost $1.4M.
  • Year to date sales exceeds all previous records with $4.18m sold (13 November YTD FY25), compared with $2.205m sold October YTD in FY24.

This contract includes the provision of the following services and products:

  • Live webcam vision with night vision enabled cameras for 23 existing locations including all hardware supply, installation, maintenance, software and data provisions as a managed service
  • Expansion of these 23 locations to new fixed locations. This is currently being scoped
  • Provision of new mobile trailer systems. Quantity to be confirmed, with the potential to increase the base contract value of $ 787,427.

The contract follows on from an ongoing smaller contract with 100%-owned entity 3 Crowns Technologies Pty Ltd (3CT), which was extended by 6 months earlier in 2024 and will be replaced when this contract is implemented, anticipated to be in January 2025. There is an optional extension of an additional three plus three years, extending the potential duration of the contract to nine years. This contract will be executed through the 3CT entity.

Key material terms of the contract are included in Appendix A.

This contract win follows on from earlier substantial contract wins with other 3CT entities in Q1, in addition to general growth within the Spectur business. Total sales (including longer term contracts) to date this financial year (at 13 November 2024) are $4.18m, a 90% increase over FY24 October YTD results of $2.205m. Whilst many of these sales are longer term contracts and have not yet converted into revenue in FY25, they underpin long term, secured recurring revenues.

Executive commentary

Spectur Managing Director, Gerard Dyson, said:

“The portion of revenue that is coming from high gross margin recurring revenue continues to increase at Spectur, with current run rates in excess of 60% of total revenue. Many of the projects that form this growing base, including the recent win with Transport for NSW, arise through the growth of existing relationships and accounts. The Spectur ecosystem is becoming increasingly flexible and expandable, with an ever greater number of opportunities to add in third party AI, sensors, cameras, devices and other applications. It is becoming a core platform for many customers, and an increasing number of resellers.

“Spectur continues to win increasingly large projects as evidenced by the year-to-date sales. This funnel of revenue continues to grow and is the product of many years of cultivation that are bearing rewards now and into the future. Ongoing strong, high margin sales, combined with recent cost control activities in response to productivity improvement, underpins the ‘fitness’ of Spectur going forward. These long- term contracts ultimately reduce and then remove the requirements for hardware sales and service to cover costs, ushering in a new era of profitability and a platform for accelerating growth.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spectur Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BlinkLab

Large-Scale Study Validates and Enhances BlinkLab’s Accuracy in Detecting Autism in Children

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for autism and other neurological conditions, is excited to announce results from the latest study in autism confirming high-accuracy in detecting autism in children ahead of upcoming FDA registrational study.

Keep reading...Show less
TSMC logo with chip.

Tech 5: TSMC Gets US$6.6 Billion Biden Admin Grant, Bitcoin Price Hits New All-time High

Bitcoin reached new levels this week, then paused amid speculation about how high it could go.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration finalized a multibillion-dollar arrangement to bring advanced semiconductor manufacturing back to the US, and a nuclear energy firm backed by Sam Altman announced data center supply deals.

Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets


Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BlinkLab Limited (‘BB1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BB1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

BlinkLab to Participate in the Landmark Monash University Autism/ADHD MAGNET Project

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for neurological conditions, is pleased to announce their participation in the landmark MAGNET (Monash Autism & ADHD Genetics and Neurodevelopment) study conducted by Monash University’s School of Psychological Sciences.

Link: https://molecularautism.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13229-021-00457-3

Keep reading...Show less
Tall buildings, Meta and Microsoft logos.

Tech 5: Big Tech Players Release Latest Results, Super Micro Shares Plummet

Wall Street had a mixed week, with indexes rising early in the week but closing lower on Thursday (October 31) due to concerns about rising AI costs and weak economic data.

Despite a weaker-than-expected US jobs report on Friday (November 1), the market opened higher, helped by a strong earnings report from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which closed a week of earnings reports by showing a massive spike in profits from its cloud and AI businesses.

Market watchers are now looking ahead to election results on November 5 and the US Federal Reserves rate cut next week. Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

