Vizsla Copper Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Phosphate Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI) ("Spectrum" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical Company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that on May 16, 2023, the Company received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company previously received notification from the Staff on November 1, 2022, that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more over the previous 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Since then, the Staff has determined that for the 10 consecutive business days from May 2 to May 15, 2023, the closing bid price of Spectrum's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, with a strategy of acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. We have an in-house clinical development organization with regulatory and data management capabilities, in addition to commercial infrastructure and a field based sales force for our marketed product, ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection. For additional information on Spectrum please visit www.sppirx.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum's existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, the possibility that our commercialization efforts may not be successful, our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and ROLVEDON™ are the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' logos and trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 202 3 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nora Brennan
Chief Financial Officer
949.788.6700
InvestorRelations@sppirx.com

Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
212.452.2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Project Manager

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Project Manager


Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the " Meeting "). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the " Meeting "). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the " Meeting "). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

Galena Highlights Daily Production Records

QPM Energy And Incitec Pivot Execute Funding And Gas Sales Agreements

Related News

Silver Investing

Galena Highlights Daily Production Records

Emerging Tech Investing

Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

Nickel Investing

QPM Energy And Incitec Pivot Execute Funding And Gas Sales Agreements

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Silver Investing

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Gold Investing

Strong Upside From Updated Scoping Study - Devon Pit

Vanadium Investing

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

×