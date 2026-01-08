Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Vancouver, Canada, January 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to provide a summary of its key 2025 accomplishments and a review of its 2026 exploration strategy at its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium project ("Eagle") in eastern Nevada.

 

2025 Highlights:

  • Acquired the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project from Ridgeline Minerals (July 31) and changed the company name to Spartan Metals Corp, 

  • Began trading on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "W" on August 5th 

  • Completed a $2.25 million capital raise (September 27), 

  • Significantly expanded our leadership team with the addition of Rebecca Ball as Vice President of Exploration and added Michael Harp to our Board of Directors. Rebecca and Michael both bring vast experience, strong technical skills, and passion for discoveries which has helped drive a successful exploration campaign at the Eagle Project and, 

  • Expanded our capital market reach globally though listing on the OTCQB ("SPRMF") and on Frankfurt Exchange ("J03"). 

 

Key Exploration Successes:

  • Field reconnaissance and rock chip sampling was conducted which confirmed historic work and provided new data in the Tungstonia area providing a strong foundation for future work programs (August 7), 

  • Identified high-grade silver-rich CRD targets on trend with the Tungstonia vein system which strongly suggests the potential for a larger CRD target that could potentially contain significant critical metal concentrations (November 3), 

  • Doubled the number of exploration and mining claims at Tungstonia to now cover 7,131 acres (November 25), 

  • Identified two new tungsten-silver-rubidium targets of potentially significant scale (December 9) expanding the known mineralized footprint of the Tungstonia system and, 

  • Provided encouraging assay results on the tailings at the former Tungstonia mine which support our belief that the legacy Tungstonia tailings can be an important part to fund future development at Eagle (December 18). 

 

2026 Catalysts:

Spartan begins 2026 with a clear strategy to build on the strong performance of 2025 and advance exploration at the Eagle Project.

 

  • Conduct a high-value targeted drill campaign on priority targets identified from the compilation of the 2025 surface mapping and sampling program, 

  • Publish metallurgical results from the tailings at Tungstonia to help better understand the economic potential in the readily accessible tailings and waste rock and, 

  • Seek non-dilutive financing to support our growth plans. At present the need for domestic critical minerals in the U.S. is a top priority for the federal government and funding in this sector has been made available to meet the government's critical minerals onshoring objectives 

 

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, states, "Spartan had a strong and successful year, especially considering that our exploration programs began late in 2025. Spartan now has a total of six high-quality exploration targets at Eagle: four at the Tungstonia deposit that include two extensive high-grade tungsten, silver and rubidium vein sets, one large silver-rich CRD and one potential bulk tonnage tungsten-rubidium target, while at our Rees deposit, we have two targets including the past producing Rees tungsten mine and the past producing Antelope silver-copper-antimony mine. I am very optimistic about our ability to deliver meaningful results into 2026"

 

Investor Relations Agreement

As of January 9, 2026, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), to provide investor programs ("the Program") to increase awareness about the Company in Europe for a 12-month term. The Program includes strategic planning, content creation, ad placement, media buying, and execution. The Company agrees to pay Plutus between Euro 100,000 to 250,000 immediately for entirety of the Program. Plutus is arm's length to Spartan and currently has no interest in the Company. Marco Messina is a Managing Director of Plutus and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.

 

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

 

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

 

Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of one of the highest-grade historic tungsten resources in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com  

 

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

 

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG

President, CEO & Director

1-888-535-0325

info@spartanmetals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

 

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

 

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

 

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

 

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

