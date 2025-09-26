Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $2.25M

Spartan Metals Corp. (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced non-brokeredprivate placement ( see news release of August 18, 2025) the Company has closed effective September 25, 2025 the private placement and issued 7,500,000 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,250,000 (the “ Private Placement ”).

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share ”) of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each a whole warrant a “Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share until March 25, 2027.

The proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement will be used to further advance the Company’s Eagle District Project in Nevada (see news release of August 7, 2024 ) and for general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on January 26, 2026.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Financing for an aggregate amount of 893,332 Units. Such participation is considered a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101 ”). In completing such transaction, the Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholders approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Insiders’ participation in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization.

In connection with the Private Placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees totaling $49,809 and issued 166,030 warrants (the “ Finder Warrants ”). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share until March 25, 2027.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan’s flagship project is the Eagle District Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

“William Pettigrew”

CEO

Further Information:

William Pettigrew

+1 604-313-8585

wcpettigrew@icloud.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the expected use of proceeds: the current objectives concerning the Company’s projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

New Step-Out and Infill Results Build Confidence in Resource Growth and Model Robustness

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to report assay results from two additional Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes - Bo_RC_21 and Bo_RC_26 - from its ongoing 5,000-metre campaign at the 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

These latest results continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralization at the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB), with intercepts that support both lateral expansion and model refinement.

Highlights:

Bo_RC_21: This drill hole is a west step-out at the North edge of the St. Helena Breccia that confirms continuity of the recently discovered north-dipping lode outside the current MRE envelope, upgrading this area to a large coherent mineralized "in section" corridor with more than 100 m width.

  • 42.0m at 0.19% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 298.0 m), including:
    • 24.0m at 0.28% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 280.0 m)
    • 18.0m at 0.34% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 8.0m at 0.40% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 4.0m at 0.62% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 270.0 m)

Bo_RC_26: This drill hole is an infill hole targeting the north-central zone, enhancing confidence in the resource model and suggesting western expansion potential.

  • 26.0m at 0.24% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 166.0 m), including:
    • 12.0m at 0.38% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 152.0 m)
    • 2.0m at 2.02% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 142.0 m)

Drill Program Progress

To date, 3,721 metres of RC drilling have been completed out of the planned 5,728 metres, with multiple assay results already confirming thick mineralized zones and consistent grade distribution. The current campaign is designed to support:

  • The expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected in Q4 2025.
  • The development of a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • The delineation of potential higher-grade corridors for future mine planning.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of ACM, commented: "With each new intercept, we are seeing our understanding of Borralha evolve and strengthen. Bo_RC_21 confirms mineralization well beyond the current model, while Bo_RC_26 tightens the block model in a key zone. Together, these results support both immediate growth and long-term confidence in Borralha's development potential."

Table 1 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip .(º) PFD (m) DEPTH (m) Status
Bo_RC_14/25 585445 4611405 109 80 250 264.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_15/25 585347 4611368 109 70 300 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_16/25 585406 4611329 105 60 240 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_17/25 585426 4611294 109 75 250 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_18/25 585461 4611431 109 75 300 241.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_19/25 585470 4611493 109 82 350 248.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_20/25 585541 4611519 109 70 350 237.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_21/25 585481 4611557 109 85 400 370.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_22/25 585484 4611552 109 70 360 375.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_23/25 585514 4611588 109 80 - 45.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_24/25 585514 4611588 0 90 - 42.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_25/25 585434 4611406 0 90 300 291.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_26/25 585586 4611449 289 60 400 278.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_27/25 585464 4611513 0 90 350 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_28/25 585576 4611567 290 80 400 318.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_29/25 585449 4611386 109 87 300 - Drilling ongoing
Bo_RC_30/25 585443 4611429 0 90 320 - Drilling ongoing

 

Table 2 - Current Campaign Interval Highlights Update

New ID From (m) To (m) DH length (m) [1] True Width Factor [1] True Width (m) [1] WO3 (%)
Bo_RC_14/25 52.0 64.0 12.0 tbd [2] - 4.27
inc. 52.0 58.0 6.0 " - 8.39
Bo_RC_15/25 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.88 1.8 0.97
Bo_RC_17/25 52.0 152.0 100.0 0.90 89.9 0.21
inc. 92.0 124.0 32.0 0.90 28.8 0.33
inc. 106.0 120.0 14.0 0.90 12.6 0.52
inc. 110.0 116.0 6.0 0.90 5.4 0.74
Bo_RC_21/25 256.0 298.0 42.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.19
inc. 256.0 280.0 24.0 " unknown 0.28
inc. 256.0 274.0 18.0 " unknown 0.34
inc. 266.0 274.0 8.0 " unknown 0.40
inc. 266.0 270.0 4.0 " unknown 0.62
Bo_RC_22/25 284.0 348.0 64.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.12
inc. 316.0 332.0 16.0 " unknown 0.21
Bo_RC_26/25 140.0 166.0 26.0 0.39 10.2 0.24
inc. 140.0 152.0 12.0 0.40 4.7 0.38
inc. 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.40 0.8 2.02

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown, to be defined after further MRE update.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001.jpg
Figure 1 - Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_21/25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2.jpg

Strategic Context

These results follow recently reported ultra-high-grade and extensive tungsten intercepts, including 12.0 m @ 4.27% WO₃ (Bo_RC_14/25), and 100.0 m @ 0.21% WO₃ (Bo_RC_17/25), confirming a significant system within the Santa Helena Breccia. Allied is working systematically to define both bulk-mineable zones and higher-grade corridors that can support future underground or hybrid extraction scenarios.

Next Steps

Drilling is ongoing, with further results expected in the coming weeks. Step-out holes are targeting both western and northern extensions of SHB, while infill drilling is refining the core resource model. Results will continue to inform the MRE and subsequent economic studies.

In light of the recent new discovery of the very high grade corridor at the west dip of the central area of the Breccia, the Company has adapted the current campaign towards confirming, and potentially expanding upon the recent very high grade intercepts.

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Notes

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 μm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest and most historically significant past-producing tungsten operations in Western Europe. Located in northern Portugal, Borralha was once the second-largest tungsten mine in the country and supplied strategic materials to European and Allied industries during the 20th century, including both World Wars and the Cold War period.

Today, the project is undergoing a modern revitalization based on a combination of scale, grade, metallurgy, and jurisdictional strength. Mineralization is dominated by coarse-grained wolframite, which is highly desirable in global markets due to its favorable processing characteristics and higher recoveries compared to scheelite-bearing deposits.

Borralha benefits from existing infrastructure, shallow mineralization, and a simple processing route, making it one of the most advanced tungsten development projects in the European Union. These attributes are particularly important in the context of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (2024/1252) and NATO strategic autonomy initiatives, both of which explicitly identify tungsten as a defense-critical raw material subject to severe supply risk.

With the EU currently dependent on over 80% of its tungsten imports from China, Borralha represents a rare and strategic opportunity to develop a secure, domestic, and NATO-aligned supply source. As Allied continues to advance drilling, resource expansion, and economic studies, Borralha is poised to play a central role in reshaping Europe's tungsten landscape-supporting both decarbonization technologies and defense-industrial resilience.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades but is typically more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a lower grade wolframite deposit can be more attractive than a slightly higher grade scheelite deposit.ii

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes.iii As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's wolframite tungsten mineralization and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to take advantage of a rising-demand market. iv

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Three holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 570,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 570,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant, resulting in total proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$171,000.00 upon such exercise.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") responds to the unfounded allegations made by the Save Record Ridge Action Committee ("SRRAC") in its recent announcement regarding a judicial review application filed against the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office's ("EAO") final decision not to designate the Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Project (the "Project") for environmental assessment.

The SRRAC's claims mischaracterize both the nature of the Project and the regulatory oversight process. West High Yield has consistently acted in full compliance with British Columbia's laws, regulatory thresholds, and environmental safeguards. The Company is confident that the EAO decision will withstand the court's review.

Side view of a military plane with a large American flag painted on the fuselage.

US Antimony Wins US$245 Million Pentagon Deal to Supply Critical Mineral

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) has secured a US$245 million sole-source contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency to supply antimony ingots.

The five year "indefinite delivery indefinite quantity" agreement was finalized after months of negotiations and makes US Antimony the exclusive supplier of antimony ingots to the National Defense Stockpile.

The company confirmed that first deliveries are expected this week. News of the award sent its shares up 17.8 percent in New York trading, boosting its market value to about US$975 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Highlights from 2023-24 Drill Program* include:

From Bo_RC_12:

  • 5.79% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (182-184m)
  • 1.12% WO₃ over 4.0 metres (246-250m, within 12m from 82m to 94m of 0.40%)
  • 0.78% WO₃ over 12.0 metres (82-94m, within 20m from 82m to 102m of 0.50%)
  • 0.50% WO₃ over 20.0 metres (82-102m)

From Bo_RC_11:

  • 1.75% WO₃ over 10.0 metres (140-150m, within 38m from 112m to 150m of 0.56%)
  • 0.56% WO₃ over 38.0 metres (112-150m)

From Bo_RC_13:

  • 0.68% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (208-210m)

From Bo_RC_02:

  • 0.63% WO₃ over 16.0 metres (62-78m, within 108m from 26m to 134m of 0.22%)

From Bo_Met_01:

  • 0.60% WO₃ over 5.0 metres (60-65m, within 106m from 60m to 166m of 0.21%)
  • 0.21% WO3 over 106.0 metres (60-166m)

From Bo_Met_02a:

  • 0.53% WO₃ over 23.0 metres (62-85m)

*As previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report (see below).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce highlights from its 2023 & 2024 drill program on its 100% owned Borralha Tungsten Project. Although the drill results were included in its current technical report on the Borralha Tungsten Project (the "Borralha Technical Report"), the individual drill results were never individually showcased. The Borralha Technical Report is entitled, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal', dated effective July 31, 2024" which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

During Allied's 2023-2024 Borralha drill program, more than 3,685 meters were drilled in 16 drill holes in the Santa Helena Breccia, as described in the Borralha Technical Report, which includes the following notable intercept highlights in the table below.

Table 1: Highlights of Intercepts from 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Drill Hole ID From
(m)		 To
(m)		 DH length
(m)		 True Width
factor		 True Width*
(m)		 WO3
(%) 		Cu
(ppm)		 Ag
(ppm)
Bo_Met_01 60.0 166.0 106.0 0.76 80.4 0.21 863 5.2
incl. 60.0 65.0 5.0 0.76 3.8 0.60 247 1.8
Bo_Met_02a 62.0 85.0 23.0 0.95 21.9 0.53 1215 5.8
Bo_RC_02 26.0 134.0 108.0 0.91 98.3 0.22 1170 4.9
incl. 62.0 78.0 16.0 0.91 14.6 0.63 1533 4.9
Bo_RC_11 112.0 150.0 38.0 0.78 29.5 0.56 295 1.9
incl. 140.0 150.0 10.0 0.78 7.8 1.75 204 1.5
+ 256.0 268.0 12.0 tbd - 0.20 436 3.8
Bo_RC_12 82.0 102.0 20.0 0.96 19.3 0.50 2087 10.2
incl. 82.0 94.0 12.0 0.96 11.6 0.78 2038 9.5
+ 182.0 184.0 2.0 0.92 1.8 5.79 334 3.8
+ 238.0 250.0 12.0 0.90 10.8 0.40 600 2.3
incl. 246.0 250.0 4.0 0.90 3.6 1.12 1260 4.6
Bo_RC_13 208.0 210.0 2.0 0.90 1.8 0.68 217 1.9

*Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, the true width is not known and only the downhole length is reported.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip.(º) DEPTH (m)
Bo_Met_01 585521 4611357 180 80 253.20
Bo_Met_02 585458 4611315 110 53 72.90
Bo_Met_02a 585459 4611316 118 50 164.30
Bo_RC_01 585521 4611355 180 80 219.00
Bo_RC_02 585469 4611279 130 60 150.00
Bo_RC_03 585467 4611472 109 60 237.00
Bo_RC_04 585588 4611506 230 70 264.00
Bo_RC_05 585588 4611444 230 70 306.00
Bo_RC_06 585587 4611380 240 70 236.00
Bo_RC_09 585455 4611387 106 60 250.00
Bo_RC_08 585417 4611353 105 60 236.00
Bo_RC_07 585423 4611294 100 55 195.00
Bo_RC_11 585539 4611503 - 90 376.00
Bo_RC_10 585461 4611195 90 60 150.00
Bo_RC_12 585383 4611329 100 60 300.00
Bo_RC_13 585406 4611377 105 65 276.00











actual sum

Total 3685.4

The Company has continued its exploration of the Santa Helena Breccia with its 2025 drill program which is also focused on the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB) of Borralha.

"The company invested approximately $4.1 million in 2023 & 2024 on exploration to further give confidence to investors prior to its public listing," Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director, Allied Critical Metals, stated. "We are now working to provide an updated version of the Mineral Resource Report for Borralha in Q4 2025, which is expected to include more than approximately 5,700 metres of drill results from this year's program."

Allied's flagship Borralha Tungsten Project, strategically located in northern Portugal, represents one of the most significant undeveloped tungsten deposits in the western world having a potential near-term source of supply outside of the domain of China and Russia. With the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 4.98 Mt @ 0.22% WO₃ (Indicated) and 7.01 Mt @ 0.20% WO₃ (Inferred) previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report, Borralha has the potential to provide a stable and scalable source of tungsten concentrate to Western markets. On September 4, 2025, Allied announced a drill intercept of 12.0 metres @ 4.27% WO3 including 6.0 metres @ 8.39% WO3 from 252.00 metres downhole, confirming one of the highest-grade tungsten intercepts reported in Western exploration, especially for high quality wolframite tungsten mineralization.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

During the 2023-24 drilling campaign three PQ-size diamond drill holes and thirteen reverse circulation boreholes, totalling 3,685.40 metres of drilling, were completed to their proposed lengths. Minerália was contracted to supervise and manage the drilling program that included three PQ-size diamond drill holes, namely Bo_Met_01, _02 and _ 02a, totalling 490.4 metres of drilling and thirteen reverse circulation drill holes, namely Bo_RC_01 to _13 that totalled 3,195.0 metres of drilling. Diamond drill hole Bo_Met_02 intersected old underground workings and was abandoned and re-drilled nearby as Bo_Met_02a. As of the effective date of this report, the Company has drill tested the SHB with 5,602.95 metres of drilling, infilling historical drill holes and extending exploration towards the southern part of the SHB.

The cores from the two diamond holes, Bo_Met_01 and _ 02a were halved length wise after logging and one-half of the cores were shipped to Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. with offices in Truro, London for metallurgical test work. The other half of drill core was sampled and shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland for multi-element ICP analyses. The later 1-metre reverse circulation drill cuttings were composited into 2-metre samples and direct shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The analytical samples were collected directly from the rig splitter according to a sampling list that documented the metres and sampling sequence for each drill hole. This list also identified which sample should be collected in duplicate as well as which certified reference material ('CRM') were to be placed in the numerical sequence. The CRMs were randomly inserted at every 20 samples (5%), and duplicate samples were collected every 20 samples (5%). Thus, there's an alternating CRM and Duplicate every 10th sample.

The analytical and reject samples are then transported in boxes from the drilling site to the core shed by a designated employee. The analytical samples were stored on labelled palettes for later direct shipping to the ALS preparation laboratories in Seville, Spain. Later, the pulp and reject samples were securely stored in the logging room on the property.

RC samples were prepared by ALS preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain, crushing the sample with up to 70% of the material passing a 2 mm screen, and then each sample was split to 250 g and pulverized with hardened steel to 85% passing a 75 μm screen. Each resultant sub-sample was then direct shipped to their certified assay laboratory Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The samples are analyzed by the ME-MS81 ALS method that applies a lithium borate fusion to the sample and the result of this fusion is measured by applying an ICP-MS. It is also applied to the ALS ME-4ACD81 procedure which reports base metals by a 4-acid digestion and later analyzed by an ICP-MS procedure. Any over-limit tungsten values were re-analysed at the same laboratory by a W-XRF15b procedure that uses a lithium borate fusion with an XRF analysis. The analytical results were then securely emailed to the company.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein. As indicated further above, these drilling results and related procedures and technical information were also detailed by an independent qualified person in the Borralha Technical Report which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades (0.3%-1.0% WO₃) but is more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite, which is the focus of Allied, can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades (~0.15%-0.25% WO₃) economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a wolframite deposit with 0.4% WO₃ over 3 metres can be more profitable than a scheelite deposit with 0.7% WO₃ over the same interval due to lower processing costs and higher recovery rates.ii

In Western exploration drilling, tungsten grades typically range from 0.3% to 1.0% WO₃.iii The cut-off grade for economic viability is generally around 0.1% WO₃, with highly efficient operations able to mine at grades as low as 0.08% WO₃. Skarn deposits, a common deposit type, typically range from 0.34% to 1.4% WO₃, with intercepts of 0.4% WO₃ over 1-5 metres considered very good and 0.7% WO₃ over 1-3 metres considered very high-grade.iv Intercept lengths can range from 0.6 metres to over 100 metres, with longer intercepts at strong grades generally preferred for economic mining. A result like 0.5% WO₃ over 3 metres is generally considered strong within Western tungsten exploration benchmarks, especially for wolframite tungsten mineralization.v

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes. vi As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Wolframite tungsten grades, ranging from 0.2% to 1.0% WO₃ are strong global wolframite benchmark values. The Company's focus on wolframite ensures lower processing costs and higher recoveries, supporting project economics even at lower grades. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's strong grades, low-cost processing advantages, and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to support robust project economics in a rising-demand market. vii

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Two holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 525,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 525,000 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.30 per Warrant, resulting in proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$157,500.00 upon such exercise.

