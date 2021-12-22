I. About Space Crypto Space Crypto is a promising space shooter game built on two well-known platforms, Binance Smart Chain and Solana. This new NFT game packs a huge potential as it is not only built with Metaverse but also utilized in Play-2-Earn features with a high rate of ROI . In Space Crypto, players will become Space Guardians with a mission of fighting against evil bosses and forming an ultimate space ...

