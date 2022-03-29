Barrick Gold Corporation today announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Barrick’s long-term corporate credit rating to BBB+ from BBB, with a stable outlook. This follows a similar upgrade to Baa1 by Moody’s Investors Service in October 2020. In a news release announcing the upgrade, S&P noted that the upgrade reflects Barrick’s significant financial flexibility, their favorable view of Barrick’s ...

ABX:CA