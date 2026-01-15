S&P Global Mobility Launches Mobility Pulse 360 to Help Automakers Optimize Incentives, Boost Sales, Adapt to Market Change and ensure they have the right programs in market for their customers with Confidence.

New platform is the first to offer an intuitive user interface with analytics built off real-time connected data that includes in market-incentive programs, transaction price, unsold dealer inventory and sales enabling faster, more confident strategic decisions in a rapidly changing market.

In response to persistent market volatility and increasing complexity within the automotive industry, S&P Global Mobility today announced the launch of Mobility Pulse 360. This new, industry-first platform directly addresses a critical challenge for automakers by integrating sales, dealer inventory, in market incentive programs, and transactional pricing data into a single, cohesive view. Mobility Pulse 360 is designed to equip Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with the clarity needed to make swift, data-driven decisions for their sales operations in a fast-moving environment.

By connecting these critical information streams, Mobility Pulse 360 unlocks a new layer of strategic intelligence, allowing OEMs to move from observing market trends to understanding the drivers behind them. For example, a user can now instantly visualize how a competitor's regional incentive change directly impacts their own inventory levels and sales share, all in one place. This capability is powered exclusively by S&P Global Mobility's comprehensive, internally sourced datasets, creating an unrivaled solution that combines a sophisticated platform with data recognized as the industry benchmark for accuracy and depth.

Automakers today face a convergence of pressures: intense competition, fluctuating consumer demand, and the intricate transition to electric vehicles. While rich data exists, it is often fragmented across different systems, creating delays and strategic blind spots. This makes it difficult to accurately plan inventory, optimize pricing, or structure effective incentive campaigns. Mobility Pulse 360 solves this by providing a holistic view of the market, turning disconnected data points into a powerful strategic asset.

"We've listened to our customers to better understand how to help their sales operations gain confidence in the decisions they make and visualize how their vehicles perform in a competitive market place. ," said Matthew Weiss, VP, Analytics & Pricing Solutions at S&P Global Mobility. " Mobility Pulse 360 is designed to solve their problems with intuitive UI, advanced Analytics all built on the industries best in month connected data that include in market incentive programs, transaction price, unsold dealer inventory and sales data. . The '360' in the name represents the complete, holistic perspective it provides—connecting an OEM's Sales Operations teams with  external market dynamics through intuitive user interface. This integrated view allows for smarter strategies and surgical tactical decisions. For instance, by optimizing inventory and incentive spending based on real-time competitive pressures, an OEM can uncover significant efficiencies. This not only strengthens their market position but also gives them the strategic levers to help address pressing industry issues, such as vehicle affordability for buyers. We're moving our clients from looking at a fragmented dashboard to having a full cockpit view of their business. Our goal is to help our customers optimize and find efficiencies to the hundreds of millions to billions they are spending in vehicle incentives"

Key capabilities of Mobility Pulse 360 include:

  • Intuitive UI :  Easy to access complex datasets built with our customers in mind. Seamlessly integrates connected datasets, allowing teams to focus on strategy rather than data compilation.
  • Advanced Analytics: Ability to accelerate strategic response and built off our real-time connected datasets offering intuitive insights in a rapidly changing and diverse market place. These include new views of measuring offered monthly payments, transaction level insights, dealer inventory measurement and how these all impact your share performance. These allow users to anticipate competitive actions by monitoring regional risks and fine-tune pricing strategies in response to market shifts.
  • Real time Connected Data:   Industry leading granular datasets built off of our In market incentive programs, transaction price, dealer inventory and sales performance
  • Granular, Actionable Detail: The platform provides insights by make, model, model year, fuel type, and geography (down to the DMA level), with weekly and month-end updates ensuring a current view of performance.
  • Comprehensive Market Coverage: Mobility Pulse 360 offers exceptional insights into over 90% of the US light vehicle market, covering both premium and mainstream segments.

The launch of Mobility Pulse 360 marks a significant advancement in automotive analytics and reinforces S&P Global Mobility's commitment to providing essential intelligence.

For more information about Mobility Pulse 360, please visit:  S&P Global Mobility

About S&P Global Mobility: At S&P Global Mobility, we provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps them to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility. We open the door to automotive innovation, revealing the buying patterns of today and helping customers plan for the emerging technologies of tomorrow.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/mobility.

Media Contact:
MobilityComms@spglobal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-mobility-launches-mobility-pulse-360-to-help-automakers-optimize-incentives-boost-sales-adapt-to-market-change-and-ensure-they-have-the-right-programs-in-market-for-their-customers-with-confidence-302662556.html

SOURCE S&P Global Mobility

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Related News

Gold Investing

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary