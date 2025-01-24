Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

 S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&PTSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 3, 2025 .

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 3, 2025


Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

ALA

AltaGas Ltd.

ADDED

EFN

Element Fleet Management Corp.

ADDED

GEI

Gibson Energy Inc

ADDED

TA

TransAlta Corporation

DELETED

ABX

Barrick Gold Corp

DELETED

AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

DELETED

CAS

Cascades Inc

DELETED

CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

DELETED

PAAS

Pan American Silver Corp

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/24/c3166.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

 S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&PTSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 3, 2025 .

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 3, 2025

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/24/c3166.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako) announced on 16 October 2024 (Share Offer).

Keep reading...Show less
Dart Mining NL

High Grade Rock Chips Highlight Potential Growth Areas for Triumph

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) (“Dart Mining” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce results from its first on ground reconnaissance activities which has affirmed historical outcropping targets in Triumph’s South Corridor. These locations confirmed by the high grade 2025 assay results, remain undrilled and present new target areas for Dart to include in their greenfield exploration drilling across the Triumph Project. The selection of high grade and anomalous elements from the sampling is outlined in Table 1 below.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G)

("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has priced its previously announced offering of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$400 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option for a period of 15 days to purchase up to an additional US$60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G)

("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has priced its previously announced offering of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$400 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option for a period of 15 days to purchase up to an additional US$60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold Stock Sweet Spot, Uranium's New "Easy Money" Period

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, weighed in on the sweet spot for gold stocks, also sharing his thoughts on uranium market sentiment.

In terms of gold stocks, he sees the most potential in a specific segment of the market.

"I think that we are still in a market where the progression described by Lobo Tiggre ... seems to be the sweet spot in the market right now for juniors," Rule explained.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Copper Investing

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Precious Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Potash Investing

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP?

×