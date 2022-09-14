Resource News Investing News

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, paragraph 3.42 of the Guidance Letter HKEX-GL-112-22 and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated April 21, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (Hong Kong time) ("Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used herein.

UPDATE ON EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE DELISTING

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Delisting remains conditional upon the Company obtaining approvals from the TSX and the TSX-V in connection with the Delisting. The Company wishes to update its Shareholders and investors that the Delisting remains subject to obtaining said approvals from the TSX and TSX-V, and the anticipated Effective Date is by the end of November instead of mid-September 2022. The Company will keep the Shareholders and the public informed about the progress of the Delisting.

There may exist certain uncertainties as to whether and when the Delisting will proceed. Shareholders who have any queries about the implications of the Delisting are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

The Company will closely monitor the development of the aforesaid matters and keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any material development in connection with the above matters by way of periodic announcements and/or further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

If there is any inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716080/Southgobi-Announces-Update-on-Voluntary-Delisting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.SGQ:CATSX:SGQResource Investing
SGQ:CA
SouthGobi Announces Appointment Of Executive Directors; Change Of Composition Of Board Committee; Changes In Senior Management

SouthGobi Announces Appointment Of Executive Directors; Change Of Composition Of Board Committee; Changes In Senior Management

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") Reference is made to the announcement of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") dated August 31, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to the resignation of certain non-executive Directors. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as defined in the Announcement

The Company is pleased to announce that, effective from September 8, 2022, (i) Mr. Dong Wang ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and member of the Operations Committee; (ii) Ms. Chonglin Zhu ("Ms. Zhu") has been appointed as an executive Director and the Company's Senior Vice President of Finance; (iii) Mr. Dalanguerban ("Mr. Dalanguerban") has been appointed as the Company's President and will continue to service as an executive Director of the Company, and President and executive Director of a Company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Mongolia; and (iv) Mr. Alan Ho ("Mr. Ho") has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (previously, the acting Chief Financial Officer).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SouthGobi Announces Resignation Of Vice President of Sales

SouthGobi Announces Resignation Of Vice President of Sales

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Tao Zhang ("Mr. Zhang") has tendered his resignation as the Vice President of Sales and a director of several of the Company's subsidiaries with effect from September 2, 2022 due to other personal commitments. Mr. Zhang confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board or the senior management of the Company, and there is no matter relating to his resignation as the Vice President of Sales that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders

The Board would like to express its most sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhang for their invaluable contributions during his tenure as the Vice President of Sales.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SouthGobi Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Directors and Change of Composition of Board Committee

SouthGobi Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Directors and Change of Composition of Board Committee

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that resignation of non-executive directors and change of composition of board committee. Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated May 27, 2022 and August 31, 2022 in Hong Kong (the "Announcements") in relation to the Sale Transaction. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as defined in the Announcements

The Company announces the following changes to the board of directors (the "Board" or "Director(s)") of the Company with effect as of the date hereof:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction

Completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces the completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated May 27, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Sale Transaction. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcement

The Company announces that, as disclosed in the press releases issued by Land Breeze and JD Zhixing Fund L.P. ("JDZF") respectively on August 30, 2022, the Sale Transaction was successfully completed on August 30, 2022. To the best of the Company's knowledge and information, as of a result the completion of the Sale Transaction, JDZF has become the Company's largest shareholder, holding a total of 64,766,591 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 23.6% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, and also the registered holder of the Company's US$250 million Convertible Debenture.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning News Release for JD Zhixing Fund L.P.

Early Warning News Release for JD Zhixing Fund L.P.

JD Zhixing Fund L.P. (the "Fund") has acquired 64,766,591 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from Land Breeze II S.A.R.L. (the "Vendor") for US$7,000,000 or approximately CAD$9,106,300, using the Bank of Canada August 29, 2022 exchange rate of one (1) United States dollar to 1.3009 Canadian dollars, representing a price of CAD$0.1406 per share (the "Share Acquisition"). The Fund also acquired a secured convertible debenture of the Corporation representing US$250 million principal amount outstanding dated November 19, 2009 (the "Convertible Debenture") from the Vendor for an aggregate purchase price that does not exceed the principal amount represented by the Convertible Debenture (the "Convertible Debenture Acquisition" and together with the Share Acquisition, the "Acquisitions"). The Convertible Debenture is convertible into Common Shares at a floor price of CAD$8.88 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Anson Completes Resource Drilling at Cane Creek 32-1 Well

Initial Assay Results Confirm Lithium-Rich Brines in Clastic Zones

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that its resource definition drilling at the Cane Creek 32-1 well has been completed at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA (the Project), and that initial assay results have confirmed the Project’s further resource expansion potential.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Major Milestone As Water Access Confirmed For Green Hydrogen Production

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the Company, in consultation with Water Corporation, has agreed on the preferred pathway to deliver water to the Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project (the “Project”) to enable green hydrogen production. The preferred pathway is through the existing Stirling Trunk Main pipeline (scheme water).

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

West Spargoville Exploration – Drilling Confirms Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites

Reverse Circulation confirms spodumene bearing lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites, Air Core drilling delineates hidden pegmatites with lithium potential and new surface sampling identifies multiple pegmatites with peak assays of 3.12% Li2O.

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market about the ongoing exploration activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “Project”).
Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining Director & CEO Tony James

Galena Mining CEO Tony James: On Track for Commercial Production in 2023

Galena Mining CEO Tony James: On Track for Commercial Production in 2023youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Award Grant

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Award Grant

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Share Award Incentive Plan, an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and 2,495,700 restricted share awards ("RSAs") were granted as part of Southern's overall compensation and employee retention progra

Southern Energy Corp., Monday, September 12, 2022, Press release picture

The Options expire in five years from the date of the grant and are exercisable at a price of CAD$1.01 per Common Share, being the closing market price on the TSXV on the day prior to this announcement. The Options vest as to one third on the grant date and one third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date. The RSAs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. On the vesting dates of such RSAs, the holder is entitled to receive a cash payment or its equivalent in fully paid Common Shares, at the Company's discretion, equal to the closing market value per Common Share on the TSXV on the business day prior to such payment.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×