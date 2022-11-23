Resource News Investing News

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that reference is made to the Company's announcements dated April 21, 2022, July 29, 2022 and September 15, 2022 (Hong Kong time) ("Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used herein

UPDATE ON EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE DELISTING

Pursuant to the Company's announcement dated April 21, 2022, the Company announced that it would be making an application (the "TSX-V Listing Application") to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") to list the Company's common shares on the TSX-V, as well as an application to the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, subject to the Company receiving approval from the TSX-V of the TSX-V Listing Application. The Company has been notified by the TSX-V that the TSX-V is currently unable to approve the Company's TSX-V Listing Application because the Company does not satisfy the TSX-V's working capital listing requirements.

In light of foregoing, the Company will make an application (the "NEX Listing Application") to the NEX division of the TSX-V ("NEX") to list its common shares on the NEX. The board of directors of the Company has determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to seek a listing of the Company's common shares on the NEX because it offers a cost-effective solution for the Company to maintain a listing of its common shares on an alternative trading market in Canada.

The Company's NEX Listing Application, once made, will be subject to review and approval from the NEX. The Company is targeting to obtain approval of the NEX Listing Application and complete the listing of its common shares on the NEX by the end of December 2022. As such, the Company wishes to update its Shareholders and investors that because the Delisting shall be subject to obtaining approvals from the TSX and NEX in connection with NEX Listing Application, the anticipated Effective Date is thus postponed to the end of December 2022.

The Company will provide further updates once further information is available. The Company anticipates that its common shares will remain listed on the TSX while the NEX Listing Application is under review by the NEX.

There may exist certain uncertainties as to whether and when the Delisting will proceed. Shareholders who have any queries about the implications of the Delisting are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

The Company will closely monitor the development of the aforesaid matters and keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any material development in connection with the above matters by way of periodic announcements and/or further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

If there is any inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release that is not current or historical factual information constitutes forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including information about the Company's application to list its common shares on the NEX. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "could", "should", "seek", "likely", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including, among other things, the ability of the Company to satisfy the NEX's listing requirements and the NEX approving the Company's NEX Listing Application and other similar factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue importance on forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this disclosure, and not to rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it is under no obligation and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise at any particular time, except as required by law. Additional information concerning factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those in such forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727968/Update-On-Listing-Application-in-Canada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.SGQ:CATSX:SGQResource Investing
SGQ:CA
SouthGobi Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

SouthGobi Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:SGQ)(Hong Kong Stock Exchange:HKEX): 1878) (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All figures are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated

Significant Events and Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Deferral of Payment Obligation Under Convertible Debenture

Deferral of Payment Obligation Under Convertible Debenture

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated August 31, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to a private sale transaction among JD Zhixing Fund L.P. ("JDZF"), Land Breeze and Fullbloom (the "Sale Transaction") on August 30, 2022. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcement

Upon the completion of the Sale Transaction, JDZF became the registered holder of the Company's US$250 million Convertible Debenture issued on November 19, 2009 (the "Convertible Debenture"). The rights and obligations under (i) the Convertible Debenture and related security documents; (ii) the Cooperation Agreement and related documents; (iii) the deferral agreements between Land Breeze, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with the deferral of interest payments and other outstanding fees under the Convertible Debenture and the Cooperation Agreement; and (iv) the security holders agreement between the Company, Land Breeze and a former shareholder of the Company, were assigned to JDZF effective as of August 30, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2022 on November 14, 2022

SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2022 on November 14, 2022

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022. These results will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022

About SouthGobi

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southgobi Announces Update on Voluntary Delisting

Southgobi Announces Update on Voluntary Delisting

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, paragraph 3.42 of the Guidance Letter HKEX-GL-112-22 and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated April 21, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (Hong Kong time) ("Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used herein.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SouthGobi Announces Appointment Of Executive Directors; Change Of Composition Of Board Committee; Changes In Senior Management

SouthGobi Announces Appointment Of Executive Directors; Change Of Composition Of Board Committee; Changes In Senior Management

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") Reference is made to the announcement of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") dated August 31, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to the resignation of certain non-executive Directors. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as defined in the Announcement

The Company is pleased to announce that, effective from September 8, 2022, (i) Mr. Dong Wang ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and member of the Operations Committee; (ii) Ms. Chonglin Zhu ("Ms. Zhu") has been appointed as an executive Director and the Company's Senior Vice President of Finance; (iii) Mr. Dalanguerban ("Mr. Dalanguerban") has been appointed as the Company's President and will continue to service as an executive Director of the Company, and President and executive Director of a Company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Mongolia; and (iv) Mr. Alan Ho ("Mr. Ho") has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (previously, the acting Chief Financial Officer).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Codrus Minerals

Codrus Secures Large-Scale, Niobium-Rich, High- Grade REE Project in WA

Outstanding opportunity to explore for high-grade permanent magnet REE’s in a Tier-1 location

Codrus Minerals (ASX: CDR, Codrus or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured an exciting growth and diversification opportunity in the rare earths sector after entering into a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Talgomine Minerals Pty Ltd (Talgomine) to earn up to a 90% interest in the Karloning Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt.

Keep reading...Show less
LIGHTNING MINERALS LTD

L1M Commences Trading On ASX Following Strong Interest

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) commences trading on the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) under the code L1M following very strong interest in the IPO. The Company has raised A$7 million to conduct exploration activities for critical minerals and lithium at its 100% owned flagship Dundas project as well as Mt Jewell, Mt Bartle and Mailman Hill projects in Western Australia. The Company received interest from institutional, S708 and retail investors of circa A$40 million.

Keep reading...Show less
canadian flag with stock chart

What Does Canada's Listed Issuer Financing Exemption Mean for Companies and Investors?

Canada's stock exchanges are home to thousands of publicly listed companies focused on a wide range of industries, but across the board one of their key business requirements is access to capital.

To make it easier for Canadian issuers to raise capital, the country's main regulatory body has created the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. An additional goal of the exemption is to increase the options available for retail investors.

Read on to learn more about the exemption and what it means for both companies and retail investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS)

Redstone Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Hyterra Ltd

Corporate Update And Director Appointment

HyTerra Ltd (ASX: HYT) (HyTerra or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s reinstatement process and the appointment of a Non-Executive Chairman.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×