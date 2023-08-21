Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC

Goldstorm Metals

GSTM:CC

Cantex Mine Development

CD:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that Roger Mortimer, an experienced capital-markets executive and global climateenergy-transition fund manager, has joined the board of directors and will serve as an advisor to the Company. In addition, Ty Dinwoodie, a graphite-industry veteran, senior corporate advisor and specialist in Li-ion battery materials, has joined the executive team as a senior technicalcommercial advisor

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to welcome Roger and Ty to our team, and I look forward to working closely with both as we scale our operations and ramp up our production in quality graphite concentrates as well as midstream and downstream products. Roger brings a wealth of capital markets experience and extensive industry relationships as a global climate/energy transition fund manager and CIO for over 20 years. He will strengthen our board and play a key role in helping us increase our presence and investor awareness in the United States and globally."

Mr. Mortimer has a BA in Economics and MBA degrees from the Western University. He has managed public equities globally for more than 20 years and has considerable experience in resource sectors, including energy and mining. He has held oversight positions as a Senior Vice President at both Aim Funds (now Invesco) and at CI Funds, and was a portfolio manager and partner at Capital Group Companies. He has won multiple awards as a portfolio manager brings extensive capital markets experience as an investor, issuer and banker.

For more than a decade, Mr. Dinwoodie has specialized in Li-ion battery-ready graphite materials with specific expertise in active battery-ready anode products, and the associated downstream transformational technologies and processes. He has served as an executive officer and senior strategic advisor for several private and public technology, advanced-materials, and mining and exploration companies in North America, Europe, and Australia, including governments, US Department of Defense contractors, universities, institutional investors, and leading multinational corporations. While Mr. Dinwoodie's work encompasses the global Li-ion battery-supply chains, he is most passionate about battery-grade graphite with a particular focus on North American security of supply and downstream transformational commercial capacity. Mr. Dinwoodie studied economics at McMaster University and physics at Laurentian University.

Mr. Pearce continued, "We are very lucky to have Ty join our team. Ty will help us design and implement our battery-material testing programs and flowsheet development so that we can quickly advance South Star's strategic plan of vertically integrated our graphite operations by 2027."

About South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the 12-month construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 with Phase 1 commercial production projected in Q4 2023. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpy) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpy) is scheduled for 2028.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama in the center of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. A NI43-101 technical report with the maiden resource estimate has been filed on SEDAR. Trenching, phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis, and preliminary metallurgical testing have been completed. The testing indicates a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit that achieved grades of approximately 94-97% Cg with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

MR. RICHARD PEARCE
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations
Email:invest@southstarbatterymetals.com
+1 (604) 706-0212

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube:South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

SOURCE: South Star Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775726/South-Star-Battery-Metals-Enhances-Board-and-Executive-Management-Team

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery MetalsSTS:CATSXV:STSBattery Metals Investing
STS:CA
South Star Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

South Star Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its 2023 drilling campaign on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program is designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for the end of Q1 2024. To date, 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters have been completed and there are 3 to 4 additional holes planned along strike. The drilling campaign is expected to be completed in August. All completed holes have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. Sample assays are underway at ActLab's facility in Ontario, Canada and are expected to be completed by September. The Company is also finalizing negotiations with three international engineeringconsulting companies for the PEA, and the contract is expected to be approved by the board and released in August

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 14, 2023, it has received final clearance relating to one subscriber who will become an insider of the Company upon closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") through ownership of in excess of 10 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Following confirmation that the subscriber's personal information form has been reviewed and cleared by the TSX-V, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,373,884 units ("Units") to the subscriber and the subscriber's funds in the aggregate amount of $3,908,158.52 are now available to the Company. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Highlights:

  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction has zero lost time accidents through end of July.
  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on budget and on schedule with commercial production planned for the EOY 2023.
  • All main construction contracts have been executed.
  • Overall construction advance at 68% complete.
  • Manufacturing of equipment at 80% complete.
  • Foundations & concrete work on schedule to be substantially completed in September.
  • Initial comments from Brazil's National Mining Agency for the definitive mining concessions for Santa Cruz's Phases 1, 2 & 3 have been received & responses returned.
  • The biannual environmental condition precedent report associated with Santa Cruz's environmental license has been submitted.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce a Phase 1 construction update through the end of July for the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia Brazil, as well as providing a permitting and licensing update for Phases 2 and 3 operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce that, subject to receipt of certain TSX Venture Exchange approvals relating to one subscriber (discussed below), it has completed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units for total proceeds of C$4,522,948.45. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We once again successfully partnered with a strong, long-term institutional investor familiar with Brazil, mineral resources and the battery metals sector. We are pushing hard to accelerate drilling, test work and studies for our phased 5- to 7-year strategic vision of Santa Cruz and BamaStar mines producing a combined 100,000 tonnes per year of high-quality graphite concentrates, and a vertically integrated value-add plant in the southeast corridor of the U.S. We look forward to working closely with our partners and are excited about the strong demand for the offering as we focus on delivering fundamental value in the graphite sector with the first new production in the Americas since 1996."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on-time and on schedule for commercial production at the EOY 2023.
  • All documents for Santa Cruz Phases 2 and 3 environmental permits and mining licenses have been submitted for review.
  • 520,000 tonnes of contained graphite with an open pit-constrained mineral resource estimate of 22M tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade of 2.4% (Cg), based on a 1.1% cut-off grade.
  • Estimate is based on 12 drill holes totaling 506m of HQ diamond drilling completed in 2022.
  • The mineral resource estimate confirms the significant potential of this historical mine with graphite mineralization open at depth and in both directions (NE & SW).
  • The mineral resource estimate and initial open pit optimization confirms the deposit is amenable to open pit mining operations with at-surface mineralization and low strip ratios.
  • Grant of RSUs.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce a construction and permitting update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine currently in construction on the Phase 1 installations in Brazil, as well as the filing of the NI 43-101 technical report ("TR") of its maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the BamaStar Graphite Project located in Coosa County, Alabama, United States (the "Project

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, commented, "Santa Cruz construction on the Phase 1 plant and mine installations is on time and on schedule through the end March 2023. All our licensing and permitting documents for Phases 2 and 3 for up to 50,000 of graphite concentrate have been submitted and are in technical evaluation. We are planning to have all our licenses and permits in hand by the end of 2023 so we can start the financing process for the future expansions. The BamaStar NI 43-101 technical report with the maiden mineral resource estimate is a fantastic result and confirms the potential for a significant deposit at this historical mine with at-surface mineralization that should be amenable to open pit mining techniques and low strip ratios. It's one of two projects in the continental United States with a defined mineral resource estimate. The drillers are set to get back out there in May 2023, and we are planning to get a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) completed by Q1 of 2024. The PEA will present our strategic plan of two mines, each producing 50,000 tonnes per year of concentrates, feeding a centrally located, value-add plant in the southeast United States and producing active anode material for electric vehicles, as well as purified/micronized and expandable graphite products. South Star has two scalable assets in strategic, stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions and the team to build and operate them in a safe responsible manner in partnership with communities and stakeholders. It's happening at the perfect time, when supply is constrained and demand is outstripping supply. This dynamic will be putting significant pressure on the graphite price in 2023 and for the foreseeable future. Santa Cruz will have the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 this year, and BamaStar is expected to be producing in 2027. Congratulations to the team for all the hard work!"

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, since the restart of exploration work at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, field crews have successfully extended the length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field and discovered several spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops. The previously announced boulder field (see June 14, 2023 press release) now extends over 3.0 kilometres in a northeast direction and well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.7 kilometre-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3qyBIUc

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed a 10-day pumping test at test well TW-1 located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The data generated during the test will be used to estimate the transmissivity and the storativity of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) at the TW-1 location. Preliminary Phase 1 and Phase 2 data suggest the perforated casing of TW-1 captures approximately 500 feet of potential lithium brine aquifer hosted in the LGU. The LGU is the basal gravel overlaying bedrock in Clayton Valley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/177491_a3fcc31ed4de6886_002.jpg

Figure 1: Lithium Brine Samples, Clayton Valley Nevada

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is very pleased to announce the filing of annual renewals of BLM claims as part of the Alkali Flats option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. The annual filing with the BLM includes the original 67 claims for the Project along with a significant addition of 193 claims under the Area of Interest provisions under the option agreement. These 260 claims build out a contiguous mineral placer claim asset base over the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Spanning ~5,200 acres, the claims cover the majority of the Alkali Flat playa and present significant exploration opportunities on leases with surface sediment concentrations up to ~149ppm Lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

South Star Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Related News

Resource Investing

What is FedNow and How Does it Work?

Resource Investing

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Base Metals Investing

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of the Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

×