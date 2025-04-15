Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2025.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Contact Information

For more information about Source Rock, visit www.sourcerockroyalties.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Source Rock Royalties
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


Pure-play on oil & gas royalties in Western Canada

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited (1) operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 12-year history.

Unaudited (1) annual results for fiscal 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 251 boe/d (95% oil & NGLs), an increase of 21% compared to 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $7.68 million , an increase of 16% compared to 2023.

Unaudited (1) results for Q4 2024 were:

  • Royalty Production - 256 boe/d (97% oil & NGLs), an increase of 17% compared to Q4 2023.

  • Royalty Revenue - $1.87 million , an increase of 9% compared to Q4 2023.

Audited Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, as well as oil and gas reserves information as of December 31, 2024, will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and announced by news release on or before April 30, 2025.

President's Message

2024 was a record year for Source Rock as a result of acquisitions completed in 2023 and record drilling activity. In 2024, 43 new horizontal wells began producing on our royalty lands: 20 Frobisher wells in S.E. Saskatchewan , 18 Clearwater wells in central Alberta , 3 Viking wells in west-central Saskatchewan , 1 Dina well in east-central Alberta and 1 Amaranth well in Manitoba .

Source Rock's working capital as of February 28, 2025 was approximately $5 million ( $0.11 per share), a 120% increase from February 2024 . We are actively pursuing additional accretive royalty acquisitions with the goal of expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, as well as increasing exposure to undeveloped royalty lands and ongoing drilling activity. We continue to be focused on acquiring high netback oil royalties.

Brad Docherty , President & CEO

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

www.sourcerockroyalties.com

(1)

Unaudited Information: All financial information contained in this news release for the year ended and fourth quarter of December 31, 2024, such as royalty revenue, is based on estimated unaudited financial information which has been disclosed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada and has not been reviewed by Source Rock's auditor. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and changes could be material. Source Rock anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+ on or before April 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, and the estimated costs for Source Rock to run its business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/10/c0058.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Confirms Monthly Dividend Record Date and Payment Date

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR) ("Source Rock") is issuing this news release to confirm the record date and payment date for the January 2025 monthly dividend.

As previously announced on January 15, 2025, the board of directors of Source Rock has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. This information was disseminated by financial news providers and was therefore available to TSX Venture Exchange participating organizations, the financial community and other market participants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING ITS THIRD CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and nine month interim periods ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy


Shareholder Update Letter

Shareholder Update Letter

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Shareholder Update Letter

Download the PDF here.

Oil rig at sunset with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tethys Petroleum Surges 122 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

While there was no new market data in Canada, south of the border the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its March consumer price index (CPI) data on Friday (April 11). The all items CPI figures were down in March, posting a 2.4 percent year-over-year increase compared to the 2.8 percent recorded in February.

On a monthly basis, all items CPI rose just 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent of the month before.

Gas nozzle with hose forming a declining bar graph, symbolizing falling gas prices.

Oil Markets Buckle Under Tariff Pressure, Recession Fears Tank Prices

The global oil market is facing a sharp downturn as a wave of recession fears, aggressive trade policies and a surprise supply boost from OPEC+ collide to send prices tumbling to multi-year lows.

Although crude prices staged a modest recovery on Tuesday (April 8), the broader market trajectory remains grim, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude now trading well below levels needed for profitable production in the US.

Oil prices have dropped precipitously since early April, reaching levels not seen since 2021 on April 4 soon after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries.

Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces March sales volumes of 2,580 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.5 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 146 bopd and oil sales of 12 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average daily sales volumes to 2,446 boepd in Q1 2025, up 41% from Q4 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social   Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

Q1 2025

=

three months ended March 31, 2025

Q4 2024

=

three months ended December 31, 2024

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/03/c2450.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Source Rock Royalties
