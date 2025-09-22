SOPHiA GENETICS Expands Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Enhance Detection of Breast and Prostate Cancer

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), an AI technology company transforming precision medicine, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSESTONasdaq: AZN) from the World CB & CDx Summit in Boston. The companies aim to improve the diagnosis and treatment of breast and prostate cancer by developing an optimized next generation sequencing (NGS) solution that leverages SOPHiA GENETICS's AI algorithms to detect genetic mutations in the PIK3CAAKT1PTEN pathway.

The PIK3CA/AKT1/PTEN pathway is a key molecular signaling network that regulates how cells grow and survive, and its disruption is linked to the development of many cancers, including breast and prostate cancer. The PTEN gene, when altered, can contribute to cancer development and resistance to treatment. As part of this collaboration, the companies have developed an optimized NGS solution that deploys AI agents to analyze and detect genomic mutations across the full PTEN gene. A prototype of the enhanced solution has already demonstrated improved sensitivity in its ability to detect complex mutations across the pathway.

As part of the agreement, SOPHiA GENETICS will roll out a Privileged Access Program to selected clinical laboratories specializing in breast and prostate cancer research to validate sensitivity in a real-world setting, with broader commercial availability expected in 2026, alongside a multi-center real-world evidence study to further test its effectiveness. SOPHiA GENETICS's global network will also help drive adoption of advanced PIK3CA/AKT1/PTEN testing in both tissue and liquid biopsy to expand patient access to precision therapies.

"Each day brings new insights that transform our understanding of cancer. Partnering with innovative biopharma leaders like AstraZeneca allows us to translate these discoveries into action for breast and prostate cancer patients worldwide, representing another step forward in our mission to democratize data-driven medicine." said Ross Muken , President, SOPHiA GENETICS .

The expanded partnership highlights the shared commitment of SOPHiA GENETICS and AstraZeneca to drive innovation in precision oncology and to ensure that patients across the globe can benefit from advanced genomic testing and targeted treatments . To learn more, connect with SOPHiA GENETICS at the World CB & CDx Summit in Boston, MA from September 22-25, 2025 .

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM , or connect on LinkedIn .

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions.  For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery development and commercialisation of prescription medicines. Our Purpose is to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. We believe the best way we can achieve our Purpose is to put science at the centre of everything we do. Science defines who we are. It is why we come to work every day and is part of our DNA. But this is only half of the story. We know that we do not have all the answers. We want to share ideas because we believe it results in better medicines. We want the way we work to be inclusive open and collaborative. This approach runs through all that we do. We focus on three main therapy areas Oncology Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease CVMD and Respiratory and we are also selectively active in the areas of autoimmunity neuroscience and infection.

