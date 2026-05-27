SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditor") to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company on its own initiative effective May 21, 2026, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor on May 23, 2026, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The Company's audit committee and board of directors approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor has not expressed any modified opinion in its audit reports for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recent financial years and ending on the date of the Former Auditor's resignation, and there are no reportable events (as defined in Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) in connection with the change of auditor.

The Company has sent the Notice of Change of Auditor to the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor. The Company has requested the former and successor auditors' response letters pursuant to Section 4.11 of NI 51-102; if any such letters are not available at the time of this press release, they will be filed on SEDAR+ promptly upon receipt and will be available under the Company's profile.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

To  keep  up-to-date  on  Sonoro's  developments,  please  join  our  online  communities  on  X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and visit Sonoro's website and subscribe to receive the latest news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.

Per:                "Kenneth MacLeod"
                         Kenneth MacLeod
                         President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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