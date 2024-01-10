Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Getchell Gold

GTCH:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Crypto Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that Dr. Michael Gross has retired from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to focus on other business interests.

"Mike has been a valuable member of Sona's Board, and we wish him great success in his future endeavours," stated Mark Lievonen, Chair of Sona.

Dr. Gross commented, "I am proud of the recent accomplishments the Company has made during my tenure. I believe that the Company will realize significant opportunities as it continues to advance its work using Gold Nanorod technologies in the treatment of cancer."

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (41-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments. Sona's initial clinical target is colorectal cancer.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona's preclinical study plans, the potential impact of the planned studies and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193780

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sona NanotechSONA:CNXCSE:SONAEmerging Tech Investing
SONA:CNX
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $750,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $750,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement that was announced on October 18, 2023 with the issuance of 3,750,000 shares at $0.20 per share and 1,875,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable to purchase an additional common share of Sona at a price of $0.30 per share until November 24, 2025. (the "Financing"). Insiders subscribed for 175,000 common shares and 87,500 common share purchase warrants. As previously disclosed, Sona intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for further research and development of its Targeted Hyperthermia TherapyTM ("THT"), as well as for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $750,000 through a brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 3,750,000 units of Sona (each, a "Unit") at $0.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Sona (a "Common Share") and one-half (12) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share of Sona at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date"). Insiders and certain other existing shareholders of Sona may also subscribe for Units under the Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology life sciences company with proprietary manufacturing technology for biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs"), is pleased to provide an update on the status of its current operating activities, notably the development of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") therapy and its rapid bovine tuberculosis prototype test.

Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "Earlier this year, Sona developed a plan to secure the FDA Investigational Device Exemption necessary to permit human trials for our THT therapy, which is the strategic priority for the Company. Thanks to our purpose-built, strengthened team, Sona has made significant advancements towards this goal and has reduced the number of 'unknowns' in our development program by working with leading, experienced advisors and partners. With these accomplishments, including the completion of a prototype of our next generation THT light device by Minnetronix Medical and the securing of a THT efficacy study in murine breast, melanoma and colorectal models, we now look forward to reporting back in the coming months on study results, preclinical and manufacturing partner selections, and regulatory updates. All of these deliverables will advance our mission to develop a treatment therapy for colorectal cancer sufferers with less collateral damage than happens under the current standard of care."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") technology in not only attenuating the development of colorectal, breast, and melanoma tumor models in mice but also in facilitating systemic immune responses.

The study posits that the combined utilization of Sona's gold nanorods via its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, alongside precise immune modulation, will result in elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce it has partnered with EXCITE International ("EXCITE"), a global network of senior specialist physicians, payors, health systems, and end-users, to help guide the development of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy. Through this partnership with EXCITE, Sona will gain access to EXCITE's global network to help it align pre-clinical and clinical trial design and regulatory strategy with the interests of specialist practitioner and potential payor groups.

The work to be completed by EXCITE, which is a not-for-profit entity made up of a global network of senior medical practitioners and payors, will include an Early Technology Review and multiple panel discussions to be facilitated among content area experts to gain feedback on Sona's proposed therapy and commercialization strategy. The EXCITE panel is expected to be made up of senior medical practitioners from top-tier hospitals and universities in the US and Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group: Focused on XR Products for Entertainment and Enterprise Markets


Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Seeing Increase in Global Deals As Apple Vision Pro Launch Stokes Demand For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Seeing Increase in Global Deals As Apple Vision Pro Launch Stokes Demand For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Apple AR Glasses Set To Push ARway's AR Navigation Into The Mainstream

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that it's seeing a increase in global demand for its AR platform in anticipation of the launch of Apple's Vision Pro February 2nd, 2024. ARway.ai currently has over 3800+ total accounts, with 4400+ maps created and 43+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's groundbreaking augmented reality and spatial computing technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces an uptick in sales with a series of six 2024 contracts, renewals from: CB2 - a division of Crate and Barrel, Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units, William Wood Mirrors, EOD Gear supplies, providing Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT, and City Grounds, and sees other growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline. Nextech3D.ai anticipates continued momentum in 3D modeling demand to reinforce its position as a leader in  the development and deployment of AI for in the 3D modeling industry for e-commerce. These contracts reflect a diverse range of industries, indicating the broad applicability and demand for Nextech3D.ai's services. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.AI Announces Six New 2024 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.AI Announces Six New 2024 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces an uptick in sales with a series of six 2024 contracts, renewals from: CB2 - a division of Crate and Barrel, Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units, William Wood Mirrors, EOD Gear supplies, providing Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT, City Grounds, and sees other growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline. Nextech3D.ai anticipates continued momentum in 3D modeling demand to reinforce its position as a leader in the development and deployment of AI for in the 3D modeling industry for e-commerce

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for the Change of Business into a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

XReality Group: Focused on XR Products for Entertainment and Enterprise Markets

Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Battery Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

×