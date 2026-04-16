Sona Nanotech Announces Appointment of Two Leading Oncologists To Its Scientific Advisory Board

Sona Nanotech Announces Appointment of Two Leading Oncologists To Its Scientific Advisory Board

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is honoured to announce the appointment of two renowned oncologists to its scientific advisory board: Dr. Michael Smylie and Dr. Jonathan Trites.

Dr. Michael Smylie is a leading medical oncologist at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton and a clinical professor at the University of Alberta, renowned for his transformative work in melanoma research. He played a key role as a contributing investigator and co-author in the landmark CheckMate clinical trials—specifically CheckMate 067. This study is hailed as a turning point in oncology, as it proved that combining immunotherapy drugs could lead to long-term survival for patients with advanced melanoma, a condition once considered a terminal diagnosis.

His work on the long-term outcomes and quality-of-life data from these trials has helped establish the current international standard of care, moving the needle from short-term treatment to the possibility of decade-long remission for many.

Dr. Jonathan Trites is a head and neck oncologic and reconstructive surgeon based at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax. As an Associate Professor at Dalhousie University, he has been a key figure in research advancing surgical techniques and outcomes for complex head and neck cancers. 

Dr. Trites's work primarily focuses on improving the precision and functional outcomes of cancer surgeries. He is a leader in using minimally invasive techniques for tumors of the upper aerodigestive tract. His research has demonstrated that Transoral Laser Microsurgery (TLM) is a viable option for advanced-stage glottic cancer, achieving high rates of laryngeal preservation and excellent functional outcomes.  He has also published significant data on various squamous cell carcinomas, including early-stage laryngeal cancer and oropharyngeal cancer.

Sona's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, commented, "I am excited to have Dr. Smylie and Dr. Trites join our scientific advisory board.  I have had the privilege of working closely with both gentlemen over the past many years and have a tremendous amount of respect for the experience and wisdom they bring to our table.  The clinical course we are embarking upon is truly pioneering. Both Dr. Trites and Dr. Smylie have been pioneers throughout their careers in their respective fields, giving me and my team a tremendous amount confidence as we plan and begin to execute our clinical course going forward." 

About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion – thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans, future patent filings and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Sona Nanotech Inc.

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