SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a product design agreement with KRFTWRK Inc. ("KRFTWRK"), a Toronto, Ontario based leading product design and digital marketing company, to collaborate in developing unique user experiences and user interfaces for SoLVBL's cybersecurity and data authentication products.

With the recent hiring of key technical people and the appointment of Jim Slinowsky as the head of product development, SoLVBL plans to rapidly role out new cybersecurity and data authentication products in 2022. KRFTWRK's collaboration in product design, including developing unique user experience, wire-framing and high-fidelity design protypes will allow SoLVBL to ensure new cybersecurity products are developed and delivered on-time and at the quality level our customers expect.

"We are very excited to be working with KRFTWRK to develop exciting new data authentication and cybersecurity products for our institutional and corporate clients," said Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL. "SoLVBL is at the forefront of the rapidly changing data authentication and cybersecurity landscape, and KRFTWRK looks forward to partnering with SoLVBL as they obtain a leadership position in this space," said Justin Wood, founder and CEO of KRFTWRK.

You can authenticate your data before use by Q by SoLVBL™. Q by SoLVBL™ allows you to create Trust, Fast.

If you have data worth forging, it's worth protecting with Q by SoLVBL™.

About KRFTWRK Inc.

KRFTWRK is a Toronto-based digital design and marketing company dedicated to driving change. The Company does this through rapid prototyping, and growth marketing tactics. The Company specializes in Digital Marketing, Website Design, UI, UX, Growth Hacking, Product Design, Growth Marketing, Design Sprints, and User Interface Design.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.
Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO
100 King Street West, Suite 5700
Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7
E: kaiser.akbar@SoLVBL.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Overview

SoLVBL Solutions (CSE:SOLV) is a technology company developing software as a service (SaaS) products designed to provide authenticity and security to existing data management systems, specifically digital financial platforms and information databases. SoLVBL is focused on developing data management and protection solutions designed for businesses with sensitive data worth forging, with potential applications in a number of industries.

The company’s flagship product, Q By Solvbl, is designed to encrypt and store a representation of the data, allowing seamless cooperation between businesses and users. By cryptographically sealing a representation of the data, rather than the data itself, SoLVBL is able to remain data agnostic and maintain an additional level of security. Q By SoLVBL can be used as a digital payment instrument, a means of fraud protection, or as a central authority for verifiable data repositories.

Q By SoLVBL is an enterprise-level data protection platform capable of processing over 150,000 transactions per second. The platform is offered through SoLVBL’s SaaS business model, which the company intends to expand through additional product offerings that leverage the Q by SoLVBL digital infrastructure. Q By SoLVBL is backed by a private blockchain to ensure the credibility of the data on the platform. By providing an immutable record of all data used, SoLVBL is able to operate the platform through compartmentalization without having direct access to the data itself, providing an additional layer of security.

The Q By SoLVBL system is designed to enable secure digital payments for existing banking systems. The company’s fraud prevention system was designed with incidents like the notorious Bangladesh bank heist in mind. The heist saw hackers withdraw over US$81 million from banks using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system, demonstrating the need for financial institutions to keep pace with the technological capabilities of hackers and cybercriminals.

SoLVBL Solutions’ Company Highlights

  • Global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to grow from US$19.5 billion in 2018 to US$63.5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 26.7 percent
  • Q By SoLVBL leverages a private blockchain to ensure an immutable representation of the data, without giving actual file access
  • Representation of the data is cryptographically protected, ensuring all parties can rely on data presented on the platform
  • ‘Q’ Platform can be adapted for additional security applications including the SWIFT network, B2B transaction improvements and data repository solutions
  • Q By SoLVBL is capable of processing 150,000 transactions per second based on trials conducted by the company using the cloud

Q By SoLVBL

Q By SoLVBL is the company’s proprietary software designed to digitally “stamp” or “seal” data through encryption, enabling verifiable digital payments with fraud prevention and other security services. The Q By SoLVBL system can also be applied to varying types of digital data, enabling a verifiable data repository that can be relied upon by businesses utilizing the platform.

As shown by the Bangladesh bank heist, during which hackers escaped with US$81 million in stolen funds, there is a need for financial institutions to improve the security standards protecting their data. “Increasing revenue losses for organizations due to the rising fraudulent attacks, increasing use of electronic transactions across all the verticals and increasing sophistication level of cyber-attacks across all regions will contribute to the growth of the overall FDP market,” said Markets and Markets in a report on fraud detection and prevention. According to the company’s projections, the fraud detection and prevention market is expected to grow from US$19.5 billion in 2018 to US$63.5 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7 percent.

By providing an enterprise-level platform capable of quickly verifying data, including financial information, Q By SoLVBL has the potential to enable new levels of cooperation between businesses that can agree on the reliability of the information on the platform without the need to independently verify the data. In addition to financial services, the Q By SoLVBL platform can be adapted to serve any industry that relies on sensitive data worth stealing or forging. Whether the underlying information includes financial data, medical data, product specifications or pharmaceutical information, all forms of digital information can be immutably protected and referenced for trustless use between parties.

Moving forward, SoLVBL intends to continue to develop payment security and risk reduction applications for financial networks while also working to improve B2B transactions on the Q payment platform.

Solvbl Solutions’ Q Authentication Platform

SoLVBL plans to monetize its Q Authenticity Platform, including Q By SoLVBL, by collecting a percentage of financial transactions conducted on the network. The company also intends to offer tiered pricing for access to the network.

Moving forward, SoLVBL is working to develop a digital cheque that can be authorized and encrypted in order to improve the efficiency and safety of transferring funds in the digital domain. The company is also exploring the potential to apply its technology its technology to Next Generation 911, Chain of custody authentication for digital evidence and Supply chain sensors such as trackers.

SoLVBL Solution’s Management Team

Raymond Pomroy, CEO

An international manager, who has exceptional experience in business management and supply chain management (e.g. Make, Plan, Source, Deliver) primarily in UK, Holland) Canada and the US. Prior to joining Agile, Raymond had been working in a multinational consumer goods company for 30 years, and managed all elements of supply chain, including USD$2.8 billion in product supply, six factories in North America, and over 2,000 employees. He is experienced in supply chain strategy development, global supply, organizational redesign and implementation of restructuring, contract negotiations, and cost reduction activities. Raymond holds a Bachelor of Science and DIS from Loughborough University (UK).

Khurram R. Qureshi, CPA, CA, CFO

Khurram Qureshi brings over 22 years of experience in the field of accounting and corporate finance. Khurram qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1990 and has held senior positions with several small to medium-size public companies. He has been a key member on several merger and acquisition teams.

Vikas Gupta, Director

Vikas is a seasoned executive with an entrepreneurial DNA and has a strong track record with private and public companies. He is well versed in gamification, digital distribution, video games, interactive entertainment and content. Additionally, he has also built very strong expertise in financings, the creation of unique revenue models, the monetization of complex technologies, leadership, and overall growth.

Musabbir Chowdhury, Director

Musabbir is an engineer who is a business, education and technology consultant with over 20 years of IT achievements. Musabbir is a former Professor at the Niagara College School of Business, and former director of Pi Lab, an innovation & productivity hub at Niagara College. Currently, Dr. Chowdhury is the Dean of Business at Fleming College in Ontario.

Brenda Brown, Director

Brenda is the former Senior VP of Global Talent Management at Compass Group PLC and has over twenty-five years of business experience in all aspects of Human Resource management in both union and non-union environments. As a member of the executive management team, Brenda was involved in key strategic business decisions and was responsible for the development of employee programs, corporate culture development and assisting in ensuring the success of the corporate vision.

Alan Rootenberg, CPA, CA

Alan Rootenberg is a chartered professional accountant who has served as the Chief Financial Officer of a number of publicly-traded companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, OTCBB, and CSE. These companies include mineral exploration, mining, technology, and companies in the burgeoning cannabis industry. He was also an investor in an early stage private cryptocurrency company. Alan has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa and received his CPA designation in Ontario, Canada.

