Soluna Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("Soluna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications such as AI and Bitcoin mining, today announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company's shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on October 2, 2025. As a result, Nasdaq has closed the matter.
"We're pleased to have regained compliance and remain focused on executing our strategy and driving long-term shareholder value," said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings. "With this milestone behind us, we're continuing to build on our recent momentum and advance our mission to make renewable energy a global superpower, using computing as a catalyst."
Soluna is now in full compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and the Company's stock remains listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "SLNH."
About Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH)
Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower, using computing as a catalyst. The Company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna's pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications, including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna's proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions and superior returns. To learn more, visit solunacomputing.com and follow us on:
