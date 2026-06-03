Solstice Gold Expands Red Cedar Discovery with Multiple High-Grade Gold Intercepts and New Polymetallic Target at the Strathy Gold Project, Ontario

Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC,OTC:SGCPF) ("Solstice" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill results from the Company's winter-spring drill campaign, including multiple high-grade intercepts adjacent to the Red Cedar Discovery at the Strathy Gold Project ("Strathy" or the "Project"), located in the Temagami Greenstone Belt, Abitibi Subprovince, Northeast Ontario. These results confirm a broad area of gold mineralization at shallow depths with high-grade intercepts and a newly discovered polymetallic occurrence.
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Figure 1: Plan view of Solstice's 2026 drill results at the Red Cedar Zone. Widespread anomalous gold is observed throughout along with local high-grade and visible gold. Map Inset contains historical drilling data at the Leckie Gold Zone on Solstice claims, shown in yellow see reference to Historical Sampling and Drilling Data and Information below.
Drill highlights:
- High-grade gold, containing local visible gold (" vg ") in three intercepts, including:
- 59.60 g/t Au over 0.5m, vg (SGPDH26-04)
- 28.70 g/t Au over 1.0m (SGPDH25-09)
- 25.10 g/t Au over 0.6m, vg (SGPDH26-11)
- 8.37 g/t Au over 0.4m, vg (SGPDH26-11)
- Discovery of a distinct polymetallic gold-silver-base metal occurrence. Hole SGPDH26-07 intersected 3.09 g/t Au, 20.80 g/t Ag, 0.88% Zn and 0.27% Pb over 3.83 m at approximately 120 m below surface. This intercept resembles "Leckie-style" mineralization associated with the nearby Leckie Gold Zone, located 600 m west of the new intercept, which has been the subject of more than 120 historic drill holes, including intercepts of 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28 m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25 m (core lengths) 1 located on Solstice claims.
- The drill campaign confirmed the presence of two distinct target types including high grade veins and wider polymetallic intercepts. Confirmation of the presence of two distinct styles of gold mineralization is an important step in understanding the possible presence of a larger gold system.
- 8 of 14 drill holes (57%) intersected intervals of gold assaying at least 1.00 g/t Au
- 13 of 14 drill holes (93%) intersected intervals of gold assaying at least 0.25 g/t Au
- The above are interpreted by Solstice to support the presence of a larger gold system in this largely unexplored area of the prolific Abitibi Subprovince.
Pablo McDonald, CEO, stated: "Our 2026 drilling has intersected new broad zones of shallow gold mineralization, including both high-grade visible gold-bearing quartz veins associated with arsenopyrite ("aspy") ± chalcopyrite ("cpy") mineralization and a newly identified polymetallic gold-silver-base metal intercept interpreted by the Company's technical team to represent a potential new "Leckie-type" structure. These results demonstrate the emergence of a large-scale, long-lived hydrothermal gold system with multiple mineralizing events provides considerable potential for additional high-grade gold zones and broader mineralized structures across the Project.
"The Strathy Project benefits from outstanding infrastructure, being located less than one kilometre from the TransCanada Highway with easy drill access. This significantly reduces exploration costs and allows the Company to deploy capital more efficiently than at many remote exploration projects. As a result, we are actively advancing plans for a follow-up drill program."
Discussion of Results
The 2026 drill campaign focused on the Red Cedar Discovery area. Prior to this work, only two drillholes had been drilled within the target area, one of which led to the Red Cedar Discovery of 8.5g/t Au over 3.5m. The 2026 drill program consisted of 14 diamond drill holes totaling 3,087 metres, testing a large (600m by 1,000m) strong IP anomaly and other prospective areas surrounding it (see Drill Targeting press release dated February 19, 2026).
2026 drill results demonstrate:
- Gold mineralization occurs over a broad area at shallow depths, including high grade, visible gold-bearing, gold in aspy ± cpy-bearing veins and, separately, a new polymetallic Au-Ag-base metal intercept. Most significant gold results were at depths between 0m to 150m below surface.
- Visible gold has been documented only once elsewhere in the Strathy area and its presence at Red Cedar is considered a significant indicator of high-grade gold potential.
- The new polymetallic Au-Ag-base metal intercept in SGPDH26-07, remains fully open for follow-up and is interpreted to be similar to the Leckie Gold Zone, 600m to the West of the current drill program, which has been the subject of extensive historical exploration (>120 drill holes). The historic Leckie Gold Zone is characterized by quartz veining with semi-massive sulfides including aspy ± cpy associated with significant gold, including 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25m (core lengths) on Solstice claims 1 . The presence of a possible second Leckie style of mineralization significantly increases the gold potential at Strathy.
- The Company's technical team has identified at least six generations of veining, indicating multiple deformation events over an extended geological period. Importantly, the team believes that the highest-grade visible gold-bearing veins may be distinguished by consistent textures, sulphide assemblages, and structural orientation. Ongoing structural and lithological analysis is expected to improve drill targeting efficiency.
- Importantly, the gold intercepts documented to date are open for follow up over a wide area (see Figure 1). Veining in the area is spatially associated with a major fault interpreted by the OGS (the "P0667 Fault") 2 . This fault is inferred over a ~2km strike length on Solstice claims.
Collectively, the results are viewed by the Company as evidence of a newly recognized, largely unexplored, gold system requiring additional systematic exploration and follow-up drilling.
Next Steps
The Company is currently integrating geological, structural, and geochemical data from the recent drill program to refine targeting for the next phase of exploration. Exploration Plans for surface stripping in the Red Cedar area have been approved, and further permitting for stripping is in progress.
All of Solstice's core claims, including the Red Cedar and Leckie Zones, are permitted for drilling.
Upcoming work is expected to include:
- Follow-up surface stripping for channel sampling and structural modelling
- Follow-up drilling targeting high-grade visible gold-bearing vein sets
- Additional testing of the new polymetallic Au-Ag-base metal zone
- Structural interpretation and vectoring studies focused on vein orientation and timing relationships
- Evaluation of additional regional targets including Red Wing
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Table 1: Significant Assay Results from 2026 Drill Program
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HOLE ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
SGPDH26-04
|
|
111.78
|
112.28
|
0.50
|
59.4*
|
and
|
124.62
|
125.12
|
0.50
|
1.34
|
and
|
67.39
|
68.19
|
0.80
|
1.24
|
SGPDH26-11
|
|
8.10
|
8.70
|
0.60
|
25.1
|
and
|
229.85
|
230.25
|
0.40
|
8.37
|
SGPDH26-07
|
|
163.09
|
166.92
|
3.83
|
3.09*
|
Incl.
|
Interval contains 20.80g/t Ag, 0.88% Zn, and 0.27% Pb
|
and
|
168.60
|
171.88
|
3.28
|
0.41
|
SGPDH26-01
|
|
3.84
|
4.43
|
0.59
|
1.04
|
SGPDH26-02
|
|
129.88
|
131.56
|
1.68
|
0.60
|
SGPDH26-03
|
|
44.44
|
44.94
|
0.50
|
0.38
|
SGPDH26-05
|
|
18.45
|
18.95
|
0.50
|
1.57
|
and
|
95.55
|
96
|
0.45
|
1.8
|
SGPDH26-06
|
|
94.29
|
94.79
|
0.50
|
0.85
|
SGPDH26-08
|
|
22.10
|
23.10
|
1.00
|
0.16
|
SGPDH26-09
|
|
166.20
|
166.70
|
0.50
|
3.2
|
SGPDH26-10
|
|
11.82
|
13.00
|
1.18
|
0.56
|
SGPDH26-12
|
|
145.80
|
146.50
|
0.70
|
0.59
|
and
|
182.60
|
183.40
|
0.80
|
0.56
|
SGPDH26-13
|
|
98.60
|
99.80
|
1.20
|
1.01
|
SGPDH26-14
|
|
96.90
|
97.50
|
0.60
|
0.52
|
*Two intercepts include duplicate samples whose averaged gold values are presented here. Samples 1376207 (40.4 g/t Au) and 1376208 (78.8 g/t Au) were averaged to obtain 59.4 g/t Au in SGPDH26-04. Samples 1376444 (1.93 g/t Au) and 1376445 (5.35 g/t Au) were averaged to obtain 3.64 g/t Au in SGPDH26-07. Reported intervals are core lengths.
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Table 2: Drill hole collar locations and depths from the 2026 drill program
|
HOLE ID
|
UTM_E
|
UTM_N
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
SGPDH26-01
|
592388
|
5215955
|
-82
|
180
|
223.5
|
SGPDH26-02
|
592212
|
5216003
|
-82
|
354
|
259
|
SGPDH26-03
|
592411
|
5215947
|
-45
|
270
|
183
|
SGPDH26-04
|
592485
|
5215945
|
-45
|
270
|
273
|
SGPDH26-05
|
592485
|
5215945
|
-60
|
270
|
195
|
SGPDH26-06
|
591826
|
5216480
|
-45
|
0
|
117
|
SGPDH26-07
|
592421
|
5215920
|
-45
|
270
|
234
|
SGPDH26-08
|
592058
|
5215988
|
-77.3
|
60.1
|
174
|
SGPDH26-09
|
592418
|
5215920
|
-55
|
270
|
285
|
SGPDH26-10
|
592404
|
5215970
|
-45
|
270
|
162
|
SGPDH26-11
|
592404
|
5215970
|
-60
|
315
|
234
|
SGPDH26-12
|
592416
|
5216085
|
-82
|
174
|
258
|
SGPDH26-13A
|
592485
|
5216154
|
-55
|
335
|
12
|
SGPDH26-13
|
592485
|
5216154
|
-55
|
335
|
213
|
SGPDH26-14
|
592141
|
5215849
|
-60
|
0
|
264
QA/QC Procedures
The Company follows rigorous sampling and analytical protocols that meet or exceed industry standards. Sample batches include certified reference materials, blank and duplicate samples that are processed under the control of Activation Laboratories ("ActLabs"), an independent laboratory located in Ancaster, ON. The quality control system used by ActLabs meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.
Certified reference materials, blanks and quarter-sawn core duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream with control samples comprising a minimum of 10% of all samples to monitor accuracy and precision. Gold assays are determined using photon assay with trace elements determined by a standard four acid digestion followed by an ICP-OES finish. Photon assay is a non-destructive method which uses high-energy X-rays to excite atomic nuclei. It is independent of sample matrix, chemistry or mineralogy.
References:
- OGS Assessment file No. 31M04SW0088
- OGS Interpreted fault: OGS Map M2323
Historical Sampling and Drilling Data and Information
The sampling and drilling data and information presented in this news release (the " Historical Exploration Information ") is historical in nature. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Exploration Information is based on prior data and reports previously prepared by third parties without the involvement of Solstice. Solstice has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the Historical Exploration Information in order to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat Historical Exploration Information, or any part of it, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent quality assurance/quality control protocols are known for these historic samples and drill holes and therefore the Historical Exploration Information may be unreliable. Solstice considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. Solstice considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.
About Solstice Gold Corp.
Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 46 km 2 Strathy Gold Project hosts high grade gold mineralization over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of the Superior Craton and has never been systematically explored in its history. A 2024 17.5 line km Alpha IP survey defined 50 new targets on SGC claims, and a follow-up 2025 IP survey of 17.2 line km shows that the largest IP anomaly is larger than originally measured. Large, continuous IP anomalies are structurally linked to areas of significant gold intercepts and are largely untested, presenting the opportunity for significant discovery.
Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km 2 , hosts a 10 km 2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km 2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining.
Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com .
Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.
Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Solstice Gold Corp.
Pablo McDonald, Chief Executive Officer
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements ("FLS") including, but not limited to the Company's drill testing and expansion at the Red Cedar Discovery and unlocking value. FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "approximate or (~)", "emerging", "goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "expects", "potential", "scheduled", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to risks generally related to the acquisition and integration of properties into the Company's current property holdings and general risks relating to the Company's business including there is no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.
All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Company management and information currently available to them including that testing and expansion at the Red Cedar Discovery may not occur when anticipated or at all. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.
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For further information on Solstice Gold Corp., please visit our website at www.solsticegold.com or contact:
Phone: (604) 283-7234
info@solsticegold.com