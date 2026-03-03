Solstice Gold Closes Acquisition of Key Patented Claims Adjacent to Red Cedar Discovery, Warrants exercised for $450,589

Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC,OTC:SGCPF) ("Solstice" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its January 26, 2026 news release, it has closed acquisition of two patented claims totaling 35.6 hectares, strategically located immediately east of the Red Cedar Discovery at its 100%-owned Strathy Gold Project (the "Project") in Ontario.
Slice of the 3D chargeability model 50 m below surface showing the new Red Cedar anomaly. Note also likely continuation of Red Cedar IP anomaly eastward onto newly acquired patents.
Solstice also announces the exercise of 9.011 million warrants for Common Shares of the Company ("Common Shares") which have an exercise price of CAD$0.05 and expiry date of March 31, 2026. This cash infusion of $450,589 further strengthens the Company's balance sheet and positions Solstice to continue advancing exploration at Strathy. Importantly, a number of these warrants were exercised by Company insiders, underscoring their continued commitment and confidence in Strathy.
Pablo McDonald, CEO, stated, "The strong support we've received from Solstice's shareholders, including company insiders, speaks volumes about our exceptional potential here at Strathy. With our 2026 drill program now underway, this additional capital ensures we remain well-funded to systematically drill test and expand upon the Red Cedar Discovery. Combined with the acquisition of key patented ground adjacent to Red Cedar, we believe Solstice is exceptionally well positioned heading into what we expect to be a highly catalytic first half of 2026."
Highlights of Land Acquisition
- The newly acquired claims are directly contiguous to Solstice's core claim block and further expand our commanding district landholdings.
- The large IP anomaly in which the Red Cedar Discovery was made lies directly adjacent to the newly acquired claims, and likely expands onto these claims (Figure 1)
- The Red Cedar Discovery of 8.5 g/t Au over 3.5 m (including 28.7 g/t over 1.0 m, core length; see news release dated August 13, 2025) is now buffered by a significant area of patented land, enhancing both strategic control and exploration upside at Strathy.
With drilling ongoing, strengthened financial flexibility, and an expanded land position around its high-grade discovery, Solstice enters 2026 with strong momentum and multiple opportunities to unlock additional value at Strathy.
Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to a purchase agreement, the Company paid $40,000 and issued 307,692 Common Shares to an arm's length party as consideration for the two patented claims. The Common Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
About the Strathy Gold Project
The Strathy Gold Project is an extensive 46 km 2 land package in the Archean-age Temagami Greenstone Belt, which is the southernmost extension of the Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario. Solstice's first drill program on the Project intercepted the Red Cedar Discovery; an intercept of 8.52 g/t Au over 3.5m including 28.7g/t over 1.0m (core lengths). The discovery hole is located in the largest IP anomaly on the Project which is open to the north and east. Located on the Trans Canada Highway, the Project has excellent access to infrastructure and mining expertise. In addition to the recent Red Cedar discovery, the Strathy Gold Project contains documented, widespread high-grade gold mineralization, hosting historic intercepts of 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25m (core lengths) at vertical depths of approximately 50-100 metres below surface 1 , and documented surface sample results of up to 62.7 g/t Au 2 . Despite this demonstrated prospectivity, the core claims at Strathy have not been systemically explored in the past.
Historical Sampling and Drilling Data and Information
The sampling and drilling data and information presented in this news release (the " Historical Exploration Information ") is historical in nature. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Exploration Information is based on prior data and reports previously prepared by third parties without the involvement of Solstice. Solstice has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the Historical Exploration Information in order to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat Historical Exploration Information, or any part of it, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent quality assurance/quality control protocols are known for these historic samples and drill holes and therefore the Historical Exploration Information may be unreliable. Solstice considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. Solstice considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.
About Solstice Gold Corp.
Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 46 km 2 Strathy Gold Project hosts high grade gold mineralization over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of the Superior Craton and has never been systematically explored in its history. A 2024 17.5 line km Alpha IP survey defines 50 new targets on SGC claims, and a follow-up 2025 IP survey of 17.2 line km shows that the largest IP anomaly is larger than originally measured. Large, continuous IP anomalies are structurally linked to areas of significant gold intercepts and are largely untested, presenting the opportunity for significant discovery.
Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km 2 , hosts a 10 km 2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km 2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining.
Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com .
Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.
Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.
