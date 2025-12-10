Solis Minerals Limited Registered as an Australian Company

Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (Company) advises that it has been registered as an Australian company effective from 8 December 2025 (Australian Continuance).

The continuance from Canada to Australia was previously approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on 16 September 2025.

ASX Timetable

As part of the Australian Continuance, the Company's common shares (previously registered in Canada and listed on the TSX-V) will become fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) on a 1:1 basis. All shareholders will then hold Shares directly in the Company rather than through CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) and those Shares will be tradeable on ASX. Accordingly, all existing CDIs will be cancelled and new holding statements will be issued in support of the uncertificated shareholdings (in replacement for the existing CDI statements).

The below table details the outstanding events in relation to the Australian Continuance.

Event Date
Last day for trading in Solis Minerals Ltd CDIs on ASX.
ASX to change name from Solis Minerals Ltd to Solis Minerals Limited.		 12 December 2025
Trading in Solis Minerals Limited shares on a deferred settlement basis. 15 December 2025
Last day for Company to register transfers of CDIs and shares as Solis Minerals Ltd. 16 December 2025
Closure of the Solis Minerals Ltd share register in Canada. 16 December 2025
ASX Settlement Pty Limited revokes its approval of the Solis Minerals Ltd CDIs. 17 December 2025
Revocation of trust by CHESS Depositary Nominees Pty Ltd in accordance with ASX Settlement Operating Rule 13.5A.1. 18 December 2025
Cancellation of the Solis Minerals Ltd CDIs. Registration of Solis Minerals Limited shares to the former Solis Minerals Ltd shareholders and CDIs holders.
Deferred settlement trading ends.		 23 December 2025
Despatch of holding statements to Solis Minerals Limited shareholders. 24 December 2025

 

Note: The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Solis Minerals Limited.

For inquiries regarding this release, please contact:

Contact
Mitch Thomas
Chief Executive Oﬃcer 
Solis Minerals Limited
+61 458 890 355		 Media & Broker Enquiries:
Fiona Marshall & Jason Mack 
White Noise Communications 
ﬁona@whitenoisecomms.com 
jason@whitenoisecomms.com
+61 400 512 109

 

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis Minerals is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis Minerals, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

