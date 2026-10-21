Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
   

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 21, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transactions under the Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Canada Nickel Company Inc. that were previously announced in the news releases of the Company dated July 13, 2026 and September 17, 2026. For further details regarding the main terms and conditions of the Agreement and a description of the Lucas Gold Project, please refer to the news release issued by Noble on September 17, 2026. Noble has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the transactions under the Agreement.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~67,000 ha in Northern Ontario and ~12,000 ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,231 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area, ~317 hectares in the Holdsworth gold property near Wawa, Northern Ontario, ~4,619 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and ~210 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario..  In Quebec, Noble holds ~721 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~325 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,473 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."  More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts: H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250        Fax: 416-367-1954

Email:        info@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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