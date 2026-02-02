SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026

SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2025 before market open on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

+1 800-343-4849

International Toll:

+1 203-518-9848

Conference ID:

SEDG

To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge's website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions.

Investor Contacts
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations
investors@solaredge.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

