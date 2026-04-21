SolarEdge Continues to Expand C&I Storage Suite in Europe and Asia with New Higher Capacity Commercial Storage System

SolarEdge Continues to Expand C&I Storage Suite in Europe and Asia with New Higher Capacity Commercial Storage System

  • The new commercial storage system reaches up to 197 kWh for medium-to large-scale commercial and industrial applications, with up to 4 MWh per site
  • Building on strong adoption of SolarEdge's 102.4 kWh storage system the new battery highlights accelerating demand and expanding opportunities for the company in the commercial storage segment

SolarEdge , a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the launch of its new higher capacity commercial storage system in Europe and Asia. Now available for order, the new CSS-OD 197 kWh solution offers commercial businesses a tightly integrated, high-efficiency solar and storage solution to maximize the economics of solar self-consumption.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421170727/en/

The new SolarEdge CSS-OD 197 kWh battery solution

The new SolarEdge CSS-OD 197 kWh battery solution

Designed for indoor or outdoor commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installations, the new CSS-OD 197 kWh comprises a 197 kWh-rated Battery Cabinet paired with one or two 50 kW battery inverters and is scalable up to 1 MW and 4 MWh per site. Supporting a wide range of C&I storage use cases for medium- to large-scale commercial sites i , the new CSS-OD 197 kWh-rated battery supports multiple applications and storage optimization modes including maximized self-consumption, peak shaving, tariff optimization, and export and import limit management. Other key benefits include robust safety and cyber security protections, simplified installation, and accelerated commissioning.

The expansion of SolarEdge's commercial storage portfolio builds on strong sales of the SolarEdge CSS-OD 102.4 kWh-rated storage system , which was launched in late 2024 and is now installed at scale worldwide. Adding commercial storage to SolarEdge's large base of C&I solar installations represents a significant and immediate new revenue opportunity for PV installers, as more businesses move towards self-consumption.

Naama Ohana, Chief Commercial & Industrial Division at SolarEdge, comments: "The market response to our first CSS-OD has been extremely encouraging, creating a strong new revenue stream from new sites and our large C&I solar install base. The launch of the higher-capacity battery will help unlock even more opportunities for our partners, primarily for sites which require more storage capacity, as demand for self-consumption in the C&I sector continues to accelerate. As markets shift away from net metering, and with emerging opportunities in dynamic tariffs, peak shaving, and grid flexibility, the use cases for commercial storage are expanding and the economics are clear."

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions.

i *Can be used as standalone storage or AC-coupled to a PV system

Media Contact
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
Lily Salkin, Head of Public Relations
lily.salkin@solaredge.com

Investor Contact
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

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