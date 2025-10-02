Sokoman Minerals Appoints New Director, Grants Options

Sokoman Minerals Appoints New Director, Grants Options

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC,OTC:SICNF) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wanda Cutler to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Cutler, Founder and President of Cutler McCarthy Inc., brings over 25 years of expertise in investor relations, capital markets, corporate governance and strategic advisory in the resource sector. Her previous roles and board positions include Chablis Capital Corp., Route 109 Resources, Quebec Precious Metals, Vanstar Mining, Li-FT Power, and Imagine Lithium, as well as Head of Corporate Development of Amex Exploration, and senior IR and advisory roles with Nemaska Lithium, Energy Fuels, Treasury Metals, and Pinetree Capital. She holds a Bachelor of Social Science from the University of Ottawa.

Denis Laviolette, Director, Executive Chairman & CEO of Sokoman, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Wanda to Sokoman's Board. Her deep expertise in capital markets, governance, and investor communications, coupled with her extensive network in the resource sector, will add tremendous value as we advance the Moosehead Gold Project and our broader exploration portfolio. Wanda's track record of building companies and guiding them through critical growth stages aligns perfectly with our vision for Sokoman's future."

Wanda Cutler added, "I am honoured to join Sokoman at such an exciting time for the Company. With a strong project portfolio in one of Canada's most prospective gold districts, Sokoman is well-positioned for growth, and I look forward to working alongside Denis, Tim, and the Board to help unlock the full potential of these assets."

Further, the Company is granting 6,000,000 stock options to directors and consultants of the Company. The stock options shall vest immediately and are exercisable at $0.14 per common share for a period of five (5) years.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects, including the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead project (a Fosterville-type orogenic gold deposit), the Crippleback Lake (gold-copper porphyry) project, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys (Dalradian-type orogenic gold) project. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) through three large-scale joint-venture properties, including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. The Golden Hope project was recently spun out as a critical minerals-focused company, Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD), of which Sokoman remains a major shareholder along with Benton Resources Inc., and Australian-based Elevra Lithium Ltd. (ASX: SYA) (NASDAQ: ELVR) (OTCQB: SYAXF), formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Denis Laviolette, CEO, Executive Chairman, Director
E: denis@sokomanmineralscorp.com

Cathy Hume, VP Corporate Development, Director
T: 416-868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com
Twitter: @SokomanMinerals
Facebook: @SokomanMinerals
LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268846

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sokoman Minerals Corp.SIC:CATSXV:SICGold Investing
SIC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, East Alder along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland. The company has also entered into a strategic alliance (the Alliance) with Benton Resources through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck on the island of Newfoundland.

Close-up of a gold bar with "20g Fine Gold 999.9" inscribed on it.

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Feeling the weight of the Trump Administration’s tariff policy, Switzerland’s government is offering to encourage Swiss gold refiners to invest in the US gold refining industry.

The Swiss are suffering under one of the highest Trump tariff rates globally. In effect since August 7, 2025, US officials say the 39 percent tariff on Swiss imports is necessary to address an estimated US$48 billion trade deficit.

The tariff targets many of the European nation’s most iconic industries, such as chocolate, luxury watches, coffee machines and even gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold VP of corporate development Mike Burke

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report