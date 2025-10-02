Sobi Selects Kinaxis to Accelerate Access to Life-Changing Treatments

AI-powered supply chain orchestration and rare-disease innovation join forces for faster delivery of critical therapies to patients in need

Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration today announced that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), a leading international biopharmaceutical company, has elected to implement the Kinaxis Maestro ® platform to facilitate end-to-end collaboration across its partner network, enable data-driven decisions and support the delivery of critical therapies to patients with rare diseases.

With a mission to serve 95% of rare diseases that still lack approved treatments, Sobi operates in a complex and urgent field of healthcare. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Sobi specializes in hematology, immunology and specialty care, delivering innovative treatments to over 40,000 patients annually across 55 countries. Sobi's operations have a direct impact on the quality of life of patients suffering from rare conditions requiring a high degree of speed, precision and visibility across its supply chain.

Maestro's advanced capabilities in scenario planning, centralized data management and attribute-based planning will support Sobi to strengthen partner connectivity, scale operations, and respond faster to potential disruptions to facilitate the supply of critical therapies for rare diseases to patients with high medical needs.

"Kinaxis is well-regarded in the life sciences sector for its understanding of the unique complexities of supply chains that define this specific industry," said Norbert Schoellhorn, vice president of global manufacturing and supply chain at Sobi. "We believe that Kinaxis will help us connect better with our partners, respond faster to change and deliver life-changing treatments to patients who can't afford to wait."

"Sobi's work changes lives, and we're proud to support them in delivering on that mission," said Fabienne Cetre, executive vice president of EMEA at Kinaxis . "Sobi will utilize Maestro to unlock real-time collaboration and seamless execution in order to fast-track the delivery of critical therapies worldwide."

Kinaxis is a leading supply chain technology partner for life sciences companies globally including Merck, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific, Servier and more. Deloitte Nordics will lead the implementation of Maestro. To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis.com .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Source: Kinaxis Inc

Media Relations
Erin Boyle | Kinaxis
eboyle@kinaxis.com
+1 519-574-4065

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
+1 613-907-7613

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm's flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis's S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

