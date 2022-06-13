Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • Sheeted quartz veins with trace amounts of visible gold present in hole V-22-005
  • Location of hole expands known width of Valley mineralized corridor by 150 metres
  • Drilling ongoing, with assay results and full drill core evaluation pending.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to report that it has intersected mineralization from bedrock surface in its first hole of 2022, drilled at the Rogue project's Valley Zone in Canada's Yukon Territory. V-22-005 encountered thin (1-60 mm) sheeted quartz veins through to at least its present depth of 233 metres (as of Sunday, June 12, 2022; drilling ongoing at time of writing). Seven separate veins hosting trace visible gold were observed between 39 and 220 metres downhole during initial logging. The collar location is a 154-metre step-back from 2021 hole V-21-003 which also encountered a broad zone of mineralization from the bedrock surface

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Closeup of V-22-005 drill core at 197 m downhole. Seven grains of visible gold (red circles) were identified along the margins of a single quartz vein here during initial evaluation of the drill core. Visible gold has also been identified in six other veins throughout the hole. Note that this figure highlights one feature of V-22-005 and is not meant to be representative of the entire hole. Assays for this and the rest of the hole remain pending. Core shown is 4.76 cm in diameter.

"Hole V-22-005 was designed to get a better sense of the width of the sheeted quartz vein arrays that constitute the Valley Zone," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline. "That we encountered mineralization at surface is encouraging, as this expands the known surface width of the Valley Zone by roughly 150 metres, and the width remains open. The true significance of the mineralization awaits assay results, but we are pleased to see this initial demonstration of scale. Subsequent holes will begin to test the strike length and depth of the mineralized system."

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - V-22-005 drill core from 200.9 to 227.5 m downhole. Sheeted quartz vein densities of between 10 and 20 veins per metre occur from 205 to 227 m downhole, within a coarse-grained biotite-hornblende diorite intrusion. Quartz vein densities are generally between 3 to 5 veins per metre throughout the length of the hole to its present depth of 233 m. Trace visible gold was identified in quartz at 211 m. Note that the image above is a composite from two photos, with a perspective warp applied to give a consistent top-down view. Assays for this zone are pending, and detailed logging of this section has yet to be completed.

Mineralization in V-22-005 comprises thin (average 3-5 mm) subparallel quartz veins with minor sulphide minerals cutting coarse-grained diorite of the Valley intrusion. Occasional thicker (up to 6 cm) quartz veins with minor sulphides have also been intersected. Small (sub millimeter) grains of visible gold were identified at around 39 m, 63 m, 88 m, 126 m, 197 m, 211 m and 220 m depth during initial evaluation of the drill core. Gold grains are associated with minor bismuthinite and/or telluride grains within the thin quartz veins. Vein densities average 3 to 5 per metre throughout the hole so far, with localized zones averaging up to 20 veins per metre.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 - Schematic cross section showing relationship of V-22-005 to previous drilling. Instances of sub millimetre visible gold identified in initial evaluation of the drill core are denoted by yellow stars. Visible gold has now been observed in all 5 of 5 total holes drilled at Valley. Note that holes V-21-001 and V-21-002 are collared behind the section and are coming out of the page towards the viewer. The surface trace of the section is shown in Figure 4.

Assays for V-22-005 are pending, and drilling of the hole is ongoing at the time of writing. While the Company finds these visual results to be encouraging, it cautions that the significance of the observations reported herein will not be known until assays are received and reviewed. Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

Drillhole ID

Coordinates (NAD83 Zn9)

Orientation (True)

EastingNorthing

Azimuth

Dip

Planned Depth

V-21-005

386053

7057926

220

-60

300 m

Table 1 - Location and orientation of V-22-005, currently underway at Valley. Project staff may change the planned depth depending on results and other factors.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4 - Location of V-22-005, Snowline's first drill hole of the 2022 exploration season, currently underway at Valley. The hole is a 154 m step back from V-21-003, which intersected 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m from surface. The white line from the collar location indicates current progress of the drill hole, which will be extended past its 300 m target depth if mineralization continues. A thin dark blue line denotes the section location portrayed in Figure 3.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone demonstrate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. An 800 m Phase I drill program conducted at Valley in September 2021 encountered broad zones of gold mineralization in all four holes drilled (e.g. see Snowline news release dated February 10, 2022). Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion.

Valley is one of at least five bulk-tonnage gold targets present on Snowline's Rogue project. The Gracie target, roughly 4 km to the east, covers a 5.1 km gold in soil and talus fine anomaly above an unexposed felsic intrusion (see Snowline news release dated April 7, 2022). Mineralization is thought to be similar to that at Valley. Following surface work to optimize drill targeting and assuming viable targets are identified, Phase I drilling will commence at Gracie in mid-season 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 5 - Location of V-22-005 in the context of the broader Valley-Gracie trend. Surface geochemistry and geophysics (Z-axis Tipper Electromagnetic Survey) data suggest the presence of a potentially similar reduced intrusion related gold system at Gracie. Snowline intends to drill 3,000 m or more at Valley in 2022, and to drill the first-ever holes into the Gracie target following further surface review and targeting.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >127,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >85,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 6 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley Zone on the Rogue project is the site of V-22-005, which is actively being drilled.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's upcoming drill program, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

