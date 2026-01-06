Snowflake expands its collaboration with Google Cloud by bringing Gemini 3 to Snowflake Cortex AI to help enterprises like BlackLine and Fivetran unlock faster insights, reduce data movement, and accelerate AI-driven growth
- Expanded collaboration enhances Snowflake and Google Cloud's GTM alignment by expanding joint sales and product integrations
- Snowflake and Google Cloud provide customers secure, high-performance access to generative AI and advanced analytics on Google Cloud infrastructure
- Snowflake launching on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia and Melbourne to support growing customer demand
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud, connecting the world's leading data and AI platform with Google's advanced AI technologies to help accelerate enterprise innovation. Snowflake and Google Cloud will deliver deeper product integration and go-to-market alignment. This includes the availability of Google Cloud's Gemini 3 natively within Snowflake Cortex AI , bringing Google's proprietary large language models (LLMs) to Snowflake's secure, governed data environment. Customers can now develop, deploy, and scale generative AI applications, including intelligent Data Agents enabled by Gemini, directly in Snowflake without moving or copying data across platforms, helping to ensure security, compliance, and performance.
Snowflake Enables Enterprise-Ready AI by Bringing Google's Gemini 3 to Snowflake Cortex AI
"Google has long set the standard for innovation and large-scale infrastructure, remaining at the forefront of the generative AI revolution," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. "By combining Google Cloud's industry leadership with Snowflake's ability to bring AI directly to enterprise data, we're empowering customers to move faster, innovate more freely, and redefine what's possible through data and AI."
The expanded collaboration deepens go-to-market alignment between Snowflake and Google Cloud, enabling joint customer engagements, new co-sell opportunities, and the ability to transact through Google Cloud Marketplace. The companies will also collaborate across global markets, with the recent launch of Snowflake on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and upcoming launch of Snowflake on Google Cloud in Melbourne, Australia in early 2026. Another advancement is the production availability of Snowflake Gen2 Warehouses on Google Cloud Axion-based C4A VM machines, a major infrastructure upgrade delivering notable price-performance benefits.
"Through this partnership, Google Cloud and Snowflake are empowering enterprises to innovate faster," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Google Vice President, Agents, API & Vertex AI. "By bringing Gemini models natively into Snowflake, customers can use the world's most advanced generative AI capabilities on their governed data, unlocking new insights and automation opportunities across industries."
Enterprises across key industries — including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and supply chain, technology, and analytics — are already adopting joint solutions from Snowflake and Google Cloud to modernize their data foundations and accelerate AI innovation. Leading enterprises, including BlackLine and Fivetran are leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud on Google Cloud to power its enterprise data strategy — enabling real-time analytics, AI model deployment, and advanced governance across their ecosystems.
"BlackLine is pioneering agentic AI for the Office of the CFO, moving beyond simple automation to create AI that actively partners with finance & accounting professionals," said Jeremy Ung, BlackLine Chief Technology Officer. "By embedding Google's powerful Gemini models into our unified data platform on Snowflake, we are empowering our platform to tackle the most complex financial processes with greater speed and intelligence than ever before."
"Enterprises are finally able to do far more with their data than simply store it or run basic queries," said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. "Fivetran delivers the connected and governed data foundation that allows Gemini in Snowflake Cortex AI to actually think and reason with customer data. What used to take weeks of custom development now happens in days, simply by asking questions and getting answers from the data that already runs their business."
