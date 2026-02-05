Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report, which includes Snap Inc.'s audited financial statements, is accessible at investor.snap.com . A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder by requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 3000 31st Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405 USA. The report is also available at www.sec.gov .

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com .

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

snap-class-asnapnyse-snaptech-investing
SNAP
The Conversation (0)
Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") achieved significant progress during 2025 in the exploration and development of its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The 2026... Keep Reading...
Radisson Expands Ongoing Step-Out Drill Program at O'Brien to 140,000 Metres

Radisson Expands Ongoing Step-Out Drill Program at O'Brien to 140,000 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) (FSE: 2RX) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will expand the ongoing step-out exploration drill program at the O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") to 140,000 metres utilizing up to eight... Keep Reading...
Radisson Continues to Expand Scope of Gold Mineralization at O'Brien with Latest Drill Results

Radisson Continues to Expand Scope of Gold Mineralization at O'Brien with Latest Drill Results

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from fifteen new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The fifteen... Keep Reading...
Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Radisson Files Technical Report for O'Brien Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the O'Brien Gold Project... Keep Reading...
Radisson Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for O'Brien Gold Project

Radisson Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for O'Brien Gold Project

C$532M After-Tax NPV5%, C$175M Initial Capital, Adjacent to Multiple Mills, Still Growing Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for the O'Brien Gold Project... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Related News

uranium-investing

Ranger Uranium Mine Rehabilitation Gets Green Light from Australia

oil-and-gas-investing

Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia

gold-investing

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

battery-metals-investing

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample