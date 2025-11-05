Snap and Perplexity Partner to Bring Conversational AI Search to Snapchat

Partnership expands AI offerings available to the Snapchat community and marks the first large-scale integration of an external AI partner directly into the app.

Today SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and Perplexity announced a partnership to integrate Perplexity's AI-powered answer engine directly into Snapchat, giving Snapchat's community of nearly 1 billion monthly active users a new way to ask questions, explore topics they care about, and learn about the world.

Starting in early 2026, Perplexity will appear in the popular Chat interface for Snapchatters around the world. Through this integration, Perplexity's AI-powered answer engine will let Snapchatters ask questions and get clear, conversational answers drawn from verifiable sources, all within Snapchat.

The partnership underscores Snap's growing role as a trusted platform for AI partners to reach a large, engaged, mobile-native audience. With over 943 million monthly active users and more than 75% of 13–34-year-olds in over 25 countries using Snapchat, Snap offers AI partners a privacy-safe way to reach hundreds of millions of people who already communicate through chat every day. Under the agreement, Perplexity will pay Snap $400 million over one year, through a combination of cash and equity, as we achieve global rollout. Revenue from the partnership is expected to begin contributing in 2026.

"Perplexity's mission is to support the world's curiosity," said Aravind Srinivas, CEO, Perplexity. "Millions of people connect and discover the world through Snapchat. By bringing Perplexity to Snapchat, we're able to serve that curiosity directly where it occurs."

"Our goal is to make AI more personal, social, and fun – woven into the fabric of your friendships, Snaps, and conversations," said Evan Spiegel, CEO, Snap Inc. "This partnership reflects our shared vision for the power of AI to enhance discovery and connection on Snapchat, and we look forward to collaborating with more innovative partners in the future."

The Perplexity integration marks a first step in Snap's effort to make Snapchat a platform where leading AI companies can connect with its global community in creative and trusted ways. Snapchatters will still be able to chat with the existing My AI chatbot, with Perplexity joining as an answer engine that helps them find real-time answers from credible sources and explore new topics within the app. Similar to My AI, Snapchatter messages sent to Perplexity will help enhance personalization on Snapchat. Together, Snap and Perplexity aim to make conversational AI an even more seamless part of how people discover and learn on Snapchat.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com .

press@snap.com
press@perplexity.ai

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

