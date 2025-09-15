Smarter Security: Akamai and Seraphic Team Up to Simplify SSE with Secure Enterprise Browsing

Smarter Security: Akamai and Seraphic Team Up to Simplify SSE with Secure Enterprise Browsing

Akamai and Seraphic offer a streamlined, cost-effective solution that combines enterprise browser technology with ZTNA

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Seraphic Security, a leader in enterprise browser security, to integrate secure enterprise browser (SEB) capabilities into its existing portfolio of enterprise Zero Trust security products.

As organizations accelerate digital transformation and adopt AI, employees need easy-but-secure access to private applications, SaaS platforms, and AI tools from any device, anywhere. At the same time, enterprises need to safeguard internet access against both traditional web threats and emerging AI risks like data leakage and malicious prompts. These risks go beyond network gaps. Meeting these demands requires a Zero Trust approach that enforces precise access controls and delivers intelligent browser-level protection to help ensure security without disrupting productivity.

This partnership enables Akamai to move beyond the traditional security service edge (SSE) approach to network access by providing a simpler and more cost-effective alternative that is easier to integrate with the rest of the security stack. By integrating Seraphic's secure enterprise browser with its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) product, Enterprise Application Access, Akamai can offer customers a comprehensive security solution that covers traditional SSE use cases.

"Enterprises are realizing that unmanaged browsers and risky AI tools create gaps traditional network security can't cover," said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and Co-Founder, Seraphic. "Partnering with Akamai allows us to extend secure browsing into a broader Zero Trust framework, ensuring organizations can adopt new technologies confidently while keeping users and data safe."

"With Seraphic, we're able to go beyond the limits of legacy SSE," said Ofer Wolf , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. "By combining Seraphic's enterprise secure browsing with our ZTNA solution we deliver a simpler way to secure apps, SaaS, and AI tools on any device, without the heavy infrastructure and complexity of traditional proxies."

The partnership uses Akamai's worldwide network to help provide an optimal experience, no matter where the users or apps are located. It also offers installation-free device posture checks, along with better data loss prevention for private application access. Plus, it simplifies everything by using one policy for all SSE components with a single dashboard for monitoring and visibility.

Akamai will offer its customers and partners both the combined solution as well as stand-alone components. Learn more about Akamai's Zero Trust solutions that have received a Customer Favorite designation in the "The Forrester Wave : Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025."

About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

About Seraphic
Seraphic transforms any browser into a secure enterprise browser, delivering real-time protection against phishing, data loss, and credential theft on both managed and unmanaged devices. Awarded the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today's modern, cloud-driven businesses. For more information, visit seraphicsecurity.com .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

Contacts
Public Relations
AkamaiPR@akamai.com

Investor Relations
invrel@akamai.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smarter-security-akamai-and-seraphic-team-up-to-simplify-sse-with-secure-enterprise-browsing-302555408.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Akamai TechnologiesAKAMNGS:AKAMTech Investing
AKAM
The Conversation (0)
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Presentation

FY25 Results Presentation

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced FY25 Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Graphite One Announces Warrant Extension

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

×